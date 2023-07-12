New CSR And ESG Survey Shows Profession Under Intense Pressure to Perform with Fewer Resources

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) Survey of 149 Companies Representing $1B+ in Community Investment Illustrates a Corporate Function Undergoing Significant Upheaval

CSR And ESG Efforts Are Putting Pressure On Profession

FAIRFAX, VA – A new CSR and ESG survey released today by the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP), the nation’s leading advocate for corporate social impact professionals, offers exclusive insights into the real-world impact a polarized political environment and increasing demands are having on the ability of corporations to carry out social impact work in communities across the country.

The full survey results and key graphs and data illustrating the findings can be viewed here.

The survey of 149 companies representing more than $1 Billion in community investments, conducted throughout April 2023, found “an important corporate function under intense pressure to produce results in a charged environment, often with fewer resources and continuing post-pandemic challenges.”

“Strong CSR and ESG practices are proven strategies for companies to remain competitive in the global economy, yet results from our survey of professionals in the field show increasing demands to perform with fewer resources.” said Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) president and CEO Carolyn Berkowitz.

“The survey results underscore a critical business function experiencing rapid instability and change, impeding a company’s ability to successfully meet critical stakeholder expectations, including those of investors, consumers, and employees.”

Against the backdrop of a polarized political environment impacting the conversation around the implementation of CSR and ESG efforts, the survey released today highlights several key findings in the field:

Practice Fatigue:

Increased demands, coupled with a polarized political environment, are resulting in adverse consequences on both the function and CSR and ESG professionals. 86% of respondents indicated increased demands, with 61% reporting longer hours, 50% burnout, and a startling 19% (one in 5) of CSR and ESG professionals reporting mental health concerns.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Community Investment Regression:

Companies’ grantmaking budgets mostly stayed flat in 2023, with the lowest number of companies (only 29%) increasing community investment budgets in the last year – the lowest increase since the pandemic and a significant drop from a high point in 2021.

Changing Priorities:

Racial justice/equity as a corporate priority decreased in the last year, while environmental sustainability became the top issue focus. 44% of respondents indicated racial justice/equity as their company’s top issue area focus, a 12% decrease from last year. 56% percent of respondents identified environmental sustainability as a top priority.

Impact of a New Work Environment:

Participation in employee volunteerism showed significant increases and new adaptations to a changing workplace, rebounding from declines in the last few years. 61% reported an increase in employee volunteerism.

“Corporate social impact and sustainability professionals are being pushed past their limits as the demand for results increases and resources decrease or remain stagnant. Without the financial and human resources and support from the C-suite that these initiatives require to be effective, the gains companies have made in the last five years will quickly lose momentum. Building back stakeholder trust is far more expensive than not losing it in the first place.” concluded Berkowitz.

About ACCP

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact.

