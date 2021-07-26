Motley Fool, a website designed to give investors tips in the stock market, write articles about different stocks and potential growth has seemed to hit a creative dead end. Being unable to cohesively explain the behavior of certain stocks, namely meme stocks such as $GME, $AMC.
Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.
WallStreetBets Users And Redditors Are The Future Of The Market
Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool since 1993 said in a statement given to The Stonk Market. “Whether investors like it or not, WallStreetBets users and Redditors are the future of the stock market. Not all of our writers are able to keep up with the times. It is easier to let WallStreetBets users explain their thesis in what they call ‘retard’ terms than it is for our writers to try to explain it in traditional stock market lingo.”
Failing to recognize the irony in letting Redditors with minimal experience with trading stocks give people financial advice, has actually worked for the Fool. Motley Fool subscriptions doubled nearly in a day after announcing the news, mostly popular with the under 13 years old crowd.
This post first appeared on The Stonk Market
