Marjorie Taylor is an American businesswoman and politician. She currently represents Georgia’s 14th District in Congress. Often called by her initials, MTG, the Republican politician has an estimated net worth of $700,000.

Who’s Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Early Life

Marjorie Taylor was born on May 27, 1974. She was born in Milledgeville, Georgia, to Robert Taylor and Carrie Fidelle Bacon. Her father, Bob Taylor, moved from Michigan to start a construction company in Georgia. There she met MTG’s mother, Marjorie Bacon.

Marjorie Taylor Greene grew up with her parents in northeastern Atlanta. She was an average child who showed no interest in politics. Taylor also did not show any interest in grand leadership positions. Many people loved Marjorie Taylor, including her South Forsyth High School schoolmates. She worked with her father in his company while in high school.

Personal Life

Marjorie Taylor Greene met her husband, Perry Greene, at the University of Georgia. The two married in 1995. She graduated with a B.A. in business administration in 1996. After college, they joined the Taylor business. In 1998, they welcomed their first child. The couple has three children together.

Marjorie Taylor Greene joined CrossFit in 2011 as a part-time trainer. She made the gym an essential part of her life for many years. In 2013, she launched a commercial gym and sold her stake to her partner in 2016.

Marjorie Taylor allegedly had an affair with two men she met at CrossFit. The affair caused turmoil in her marriage that caused her to file for divorce. The couple managed to patch things up. Ten years later, her husband filed for another divorce. Perry Greene said that the marriage was too far gone to restore. They finalized their divorce in December 2022.

Career

Marjorie Taylor Greene bought her father’s construction company, Taylor Commercial. That was the beginning of her business career. Perry Greene took over Taylor Commercial’s leadership in 2006. Between 2007 and 2011, Taylor was the company’s chief financial officer.

After 2011, Marjorie Taylor took up CrossFit training. She became a part-time coach at the Gym’s Alpharetta branch. In 2013, Taylor partnered with athlete Travis Mayer to launch a CrossFit gym. She left in 2016 after selling her stake to Travis.

Political Career Accomplishments & Controversies

After dropping her business career, Marjorie Greene began her political career in 2017. She began as a conspiracy theorist, writing articles for conspiracy news websites. Such websites include American Truth Seeker and Law Enforcement Today.

Marjorie was also an official of the conservative Family America Project. She advocated for violence against the Democrats.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s political career took a different turn in 2019. She declared her candidacy for Georgia’s 6th congressional district. Soon after, she shifted to the 14th district after Congressman Tom Graves called it quits.

Marjorie Greene campaigned at gun rights rallies and advocated for far-right extremists. She posed with assault riffles in messages that promoted violence against House Democrats. When Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal withdrew from the race, Taylor had no opponent. She won the elections to become the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 14th district.

Marjorie Taylor Greene did not rest even a day after her triumph. She spread the Big Lie that Donald Trump was the winner of the 2020 presidential elections. She claimed election fraud caused Donald Trump to lose. Taylor denied vote outcomes and even championed overturning the results.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote impeachment articles accusing President Joe Biden of abusing power. That was only a day after Biden’s inauguration. She spoke at a white nationalist rally celebrating the January 6, 2021, capital attacks. She also praised the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, for invading Ukraine.

Quick Facts of Marjorie Taylor Greene

Name Marjorie Taylor Greene Also Known As Marjorie Taylor Date of Birth May 27, 1974. 49 years Place of Birth Milledgeville, Georgia Office House of Representatives (2021-), United States Party Affiliation Republican Party Political Positions and Conspiracies She is a far-right extremist affiliated with white supremacy groups. She opposes several human rights, including LGBTQ and immigrant rights. She denies climate change and evolution. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejected all covid19 safety protocols. Strongly supports the Second Amendment. Strong ties with extremist militias. She has called for the execution of Democrats and FBI agents. Marjorie Greene called for the murder of Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.

How Wealthy Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s net worth comprises her business and political career income. She has many income streams that include companies and stock market investments. Her annual salary as a congresswoman is $174,000.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s net worth at $700,000. Her sources of income also include earnings from her construction company.

Assets

Marjorie Greene’s net worth comprises several assets. She had real estate properties, stock market investments, and other business undertakings. She is the owner of MTG Investments LLC, a marketing company. Her other sources of income include earnings from her speaking engagements.

How Did Marjorie Taylor Build Her Net Worth?

Marjorie Taylor Greene has built her wealth from several income streams. These include business ventures, congresswoman salary, and speaking engagements earnings. She also has investments in the stock market and owns a marketing company. Her estimated net worth is $700,000.

How Did Marjorie Greene Spend Her Wealth?

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor cares a lot about her security. In 2022, she invested $183,000 in security with KaJor Group. $65,000 of this amount went to installing a fence at her home.

FAQs

Do People From Georgia Like Marjorie Taylor Greene? Georgians love Greene, so they voted her into the House of Representatives. Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Beneficial for the Republican Party? As a new member of the House of Representatives in 2020, Greene was not a favorite of many Republicans. In 2023, she is rising through the ranks because she is allied to the new House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Conclusion

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a controversial American politician. She is famous for her far-right views and conspiracy theories. Marjorie Taylor supported the QAnon conspiracy theory. She has also made several controversial statements and actions throughout her political career. The Republican politician’s estimated net worth is $700,000.