Although federal student loans are still set to resume after September 30th, recent rumblings propose there may be one final extension, leaving borrowers nationwide pondering, Will they or won’t they?

Why Lawmakers Are Nervous About Student Loan Payments Resuming

According to Travis Hornsby, student loan expert and the founder of Student Loan Planner, lawmakers are quite nervous about student loan payments resuming. Travis discusses the various reasons, including:

Payments Have Now Been Paused For A Year And A Half

A lot can happen in 18 months - people move, change their email addresses and phone numbers. It is very possible that many servicers will not have the necessary contact information to alert borrowers of their impending payments. Travis can discuss the primary dangers and concerns over this very real issue.

The Pandemic’s Disproportionate Effect On Low-Income Americans

Even though the economy has shown promising signs of recovery, more than 9 million Americans remain out of work. Not only that, but protections and benefits like moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures and expanded unemployment benefits will expire this summer, making the commencement of student loan payments a financially suffocating prospect.

Student Loan Servicers Have Very Little Financial Incentive To Care Because Their Contracts Are Up

An example of this is FedLoan recently telling the Department of Education that they do not want to renew their student loan servicing contract past its expiration date in mid December 2021. Travis predicts this is going to be an ongoing problem. In other words, why go through all the work of hiring people to help borrowers when their contacts are going to expire anyway?

