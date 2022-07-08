How To Invest During Economic Downturn

There’s no such thing as a “recession-proof” investment, but some types of investments could help your portfolio better overcome economic downturn.

The threat of a recession is real, and many consider it inevitable. With stocks falling into a bear market due to fears that aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a sharp rise in inflation will plunge the economy into a looming recession, many are wondering: Should you invest during a recession? And what to invest in during economic difficulty?

Get The Full Henry Singleton Series in PDF Get the entire 4-part series on Henry Singleton in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Odey Cub Recovers In June With Euro Stoxx 50, Russell E-Mini 2000, Nasdaq Inc Shorts Odey "cub" Giano Capital returned 3.6% for June, bringing its year-to-date performance to 4.3% after a challenging May return of -5.7%. The fund has enjoyed a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% since inception. Giano Capital aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in European securities, although it also invests outside Europe. The fund Read More

While investing in a recession can be stressful, it doesn’t have to be intimidating — if you know what to look for.

Investing During An Economic Downturn

Scott Sheridan, market expert, and CEO of tastyworks comments:

"I think trying to time markets is very difficult. And while I understand worries about being exposed to a potential recession and market pullback, it’s very hard once you’re not invested to get back in. Instead, I think it makes more sense to just be mechanical and then adjust exposure based on market conditions, but always maintaining some exposure.

For longer term holders of stock, we’ve seen a lot of stocks come down substantially in price. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get long, this could be the time to dip a toe in the water. You don’t have to put on a full position. You can put on a smaller amount and if we pull back more, add to it. If we rally and you don’t want to add more on the way up, at least you’re participating.

Traders who sell options can try capitalizing on increased levels of volatility in the market. When volatility increases, like it’s been doing much of this year, option premium becomes what we call, rich. That doesn’t mean the probabilities of being profitable increase; however, it does mean you’re collecting more premium on your trades.

Again, no matter your investing style, I think there are a lot of opportunities at the moment. That doesn’t mean you have to dive in head first. It just means there’s an opportunity for those willing to take some risk"

You're welcome to use part or all of this comment in an article. If you have any questions, let me know and we can fire them over to an analyst ASAP.

About tastyworks

tastyworks is an online brokerage platform built specifically for options traders. The up-and-coming online broker is a subsidiary of tastytrade, one of the fastest growing online financial networks in the world. tastyworks was designed by the founders of thinkorswim with sophisticated functionality for complicated options trades and strategies in mind. It has a do-it-yourself approach and provides the technology, education, and support to succeed more easily on your own.