Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date, price and specs

With the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip behind us, Samsung fans are eager to see what the Galaxy Note 20 has in store. In the past, there were speculations that Samsung could kill its 2020 Galaxy Note flagship – likely to be called Galaxy Note 20. The argument was that the Note series wasn’t much different from the Galaxy S series. The only major difference between them is the S Pen stylus. But a bunch of leaks and rumors suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 is very much alive. Let’s check out what the rumor mill has unearthed about the next-gen Note flagship.

Code-names revealed

In mid-March, Max Weinbach of XDA Developers discovered evidence of Galaxy Note 20 in the Galaxy S20’s kernel source code. Weinbach found files with references to Project XYZ, Project Canvas, and Project Winner2. The Project XYZ was said to be the Galaxy S20 series.

The Galaxy Note 20 is code-named Project Canvas. Earlier this month, reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe also revealed that the Note 20 was code-named Project Canvas. Weinbach suggests there could be two different models of Galaxy Note 20. The Project Winner2 is believed to be the Galaxy Fold 2. Last year’s Galaxy Fold was code-named Project Winner.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design

The Note 20 is expected to sport a design similar to the new Galaxy S20 series. Recently, Gizmochina spotted CAD schematics of the Note 20 on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The case schematics highlight a rectangular camera setup on the back, similar to the Galaxy S20 models. Samsung is rumored to launch the upcoming Note 20 in two sizes – a regular model and a Plus variant.

This may be the framework design of the Galaxy Note20, which is logical. pic.twitter.com/bO5w937vy2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 26, 2020

The design appears to be of an early stage prototype. It indicates the new Note will continue to support the S Pen stylus. The schematics have openings for the S Pen, the microphone, the speaker, and a USB-C port. The volume and power buttons are on the left side. There is no sign of buttons on the right side.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is gone for good. Don’t expect it to make a comeback in 2020. A Samsung patent filed with the Intellectual Property India (IPI) for the Galaxy Note 20 shows no room for the audio jack. The patent was filed in November 2019 and published in January 2020.

On its mid-range phones, Samsung has experimented with rotating cameras and pop-up cameras to get rid of the hole-punch and the notch. But just like other companies, Samsung is working to figure out a way to integrate the selfie camera under the display to offer a fully bezel-less, all-screen design.

Folks at Windows United have shared renders of three handsets in the Galaxy Note 20 series – Note 20, Note 20 Plus, and Note 20 Ultra. According to renders, all three of them have a slot for the S Pen stylus. All three models have a hole-punch Infinity-O display.

Windows United expects the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to sport a display even larger than the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 6.9 inches. The Note 20 can be seen in black and grey colors. The Note 20 Plus renders are in red, dark blue, grey, and black colors. The Ultra variant is rendered only in grey and black colors.

Display

Dutch blog LetsGoDigital has spotted a Samsung patent published on November 7, 2019, which describes a new shape of the display. LetsGoDigital has also created renders based on drawing in the patent filing. It shows off a flat screen curved on all four sides, which covers almost the entire side of the device. The publication refers to it as ‘3D wraparound display.’

According to a new report from reliable Twitter tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 display would offer a “more fine-tuned” 120GHz refresh rate. The current OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a 90Hz refresh rate while gaming phones such as Asus ROG Phone 2 and Razer Phone 2 boast 120Hz refresh rate. The faster refresh rate enhances the gaming and video watching experiences.

The Galaxy Note20 will use a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 4, 2020

The 120GHz refresh rate in the Note 20 could be different from the Galaxy S20 lineup. At least that’s what “more fine-tuned” implies. Even if the two phones have the same 120GHz refresh rate, Samsung could further enhance the experience on the Note 20 with better implementation.

Features and specs

The Galaxy Note 20 will undoubtedly have top-of-the-line specs. It would run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 or Samsung’s in-house Exynos 990 chipset depending on the market. The next-gen Exynos and Snapdragon chips will reportedly support LPDDR5X RAM, meaning you can expect a blazing-fast multitasking.

We expect it to offer 5G connectivity as a standard. Samsung’s biggest rival Apple will also bring 5G to this year’s flagship iPhones.

We also expect the Note 20 series to offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Korean company will also likely add support for external storage via a microSD card slot. Samsung is expected to use the UFS 3.0 storage technology.

Twitter tipster Ice Universe has learned from sources that the Note 20 lineup will have the same camera setup as the Galaxy S20 series.

In terms of camera, the Note 20 could sport a quad-camera setup on the back. It would consist of a 108MP main sensor that uses 9-in-1 pixel binning method to deliver crisp and clear 12MP photos. XDA Developers has found code suggesting such a sensor in the Samsung Camera app. There is also talk that the 2020 Samsung smartphones will have a 48MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom.

The Note 20 will reportedly be capable of recording 8K resolution videos at 30fps. The 108MP main camera should be able to handle 8K footage with ease. According to XDA Developers, it could also get a Director’s View mode to let users switch between multiple cameras while recording videos. Other expected features include a Night Hyperlapse mode, a Single Take Photo option, Custom Filters mode, and a Vertical Panorama mode.

Galaxy Note 20 price and release date

Samsung has traditionally released new Galaxy Note flagship models in August. The Galaxy Note 10 was unveiled on August 7th, the Note 9 debuted on August 9th, and the Note 8 was unveiled on August 23rd. The phablets go on sale a couple of weeks after the unveiling.

We expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 in August this year. The company has not officially confirmed it. However, on February 17, Twitter tipster Max Weinbach shared that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in July along with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which would be successor to last year’s Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: codename Champ. Will likely use Ultra Thin Glass. Could be the first phone with under display camera. 7.7" Infinity Flex Display. Likely launching around July. Should be around the same time as the Note20. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 17, 2020

Don’t expect the Note 20 to be cheap, especially with the addition of 5G technology. The prices of 5G phones are expected to fall this year as modems get cheaper, but it will still be expensive.

The Korean company has just launched the Galaxy S20 with the starting price of $999. The Galaxy S20 Plus starts at $1,199 and the S20 Ultra has a price tag of $1,399. In all likelihood, the Galaxy Note 20 would be priced in the same range or even higher.

Last year’s Note 10 had a starting price of $949. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus had a price tag of $1,099 while the Note 10 Plus 5G was priced at $1,299. We expect the 5G-ready Galaxy Note 20 to start at $1,000 or more. The Plus variant could cost even more.