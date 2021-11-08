Fake, Abandoned Profiles Impact On All Types Of Businesses’ Marketing

Companies are using scoring models and algorithms to track and score their customers and prospects’ behavioural responses to their campaigns.

The Imapct Of Fake Profiles On Marketing Efforts

Marketing has undergone major shifts within the last few years. While COVID-19 has been a major cause, the rapid rise of social media and digital marketing has largely superseded “traditional” marketing efforts. With the rise of digital, data has taken on all-new importance.

Fake and abandoned profiles are no small problem—according to a recent study, 26% of people have created a fake social media profile somewhere, on numerous platforms, complete with false personal or professional information.(2)

While a plethora of data has become available to marketers, making sense of it all can be a daunting task in the ongoing struggle to survive in the digital marketing realm.

“Nobody lacks data anymore—the problem now lies in how to analyze that data to interpret targets’ behaviors and gauge campaign success. There’s a bevy of tools and services out there—and that alone can be daunting.” – Sky Cassidy, CEO of MountainTop Data

Intent data is defined as a collected set of signals (i.e., behaviors or actions) that a user is leaving and the strength of those signals which indicate a user's interest (or lack thereof) in one’s product or service.(1)

Because of all the fake profiles, a new type of data scoring is the “Human Score.” The “human score” allows marketers to determine whether targeted individuals are real or are digital assistants or fake online personas.

Another type is friction scoring, which tracks how likely it is a person will react poorly when someone reaches out to them.

Data Cleaning And Verification Process

Marketers looking to companies to provide data services are faced with a complicated landscape, but ultimately, they just want to be able to get their message in front of people who may buy and not in front of people who won’t or even worse who will respond negatively.

Analyzing the data is critical. But verifying the data is also vital, so Cassidy recommends companies practice a four-step data cleaning and verification, which includes:

Internal database comparison Social media cross verification Email verification Individual field algorithms with processes to format, standardize and identify bad data.

Digital marketers who utilize data companies that can source, analyze and deduce what people will do according to friction and other scores stand to benefit the most.

While data companies can provide a bevy of information, not all of that data is guaranteed to be accurate or even real.

“Marketers must know what kind of information will best serve their needs, but they must also do their homework to find the companies that can provide data that gives results, not just looks good on the surface. That means looking at many companies before deciding which one fits their needs and likely using more than one source.” – Sky Cassidy

