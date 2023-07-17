Environmental Factors In New Jersey’s Workplace: The Dilemma

When looking for a job, have you thought about air pollution, energy efficiency, and the percentage of power produced by renewable sources?

Well, you could.

Exposure to air pollution, even at low concentrations, can significantly impact your physical and cognitive performance.

Besides that, higher levels of air pollution have been shown to reduce worker productivity, even when air quality is generally low. When employees are exposed to poor air quality, their overall health and well-being can be negatively affected, leading to reduced productivity and performance.

Speaking of energy efficiency and the percentage of power produced by renewable sources, this is related to a healthy workplace by promoting better indoor air quality, thermal comfort, natural lighting, reduced noise pollution, and overall sustainability.

These factors contribute to a more comfortable and productive work environment, which can positively impact employee health and well-being.

The recently published Healthy Workplace Index, a study conducted by Kilo Health that assessed workplace health across the United States, unveiled that New Jersey secured third place with a score of 98.1 out of 100.

Notably, the state performed well in areas such as health and wellness, work-life balance, and workplace policies and regulations. These areas consist of 20 smaller elements, all of which add up to an overall score for each state’s Healthy Workplace Index.

However, there is still potential for improvement in environmental factors as it scored only 34.1 out of 100.

The environmental scores in New Jersey are on the lower side due to a few reasons. Firstly, the state lacks strong environmental regulations, which means there aren’t strict rules in place to protect the environment. Secondly, there is limited adoption of green initiatives, meaning not many environmentally friendly practices are being implemented.

Lastly, there is less reliance on renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power. All of these factors combined contribute to a less sustainable and environmentally conscious workplace environment, resulting in the observed decrease in environmental scores.

“The focus on energy efficiency reduces our environmental impact and promotes not only responsible resource usage but also general responsibility ownership. Establishing guidelines for turning off machines, switching off monitors during breaks, and labeling switches contribute to a more sustainable workplace. E

mbracing renewable energy sources empowers us to make a positive change. From installing solar panels to partnering with renewable energy providers, we can set ambitious goals to increase the percentage of renewable energy usage, fostering a truly sustainable future for our organization.” – Egle Kontautaite, Head of Operations at Kilo Health.

If you’re curious about which states scored best and which were left on the bottom, check out the full index here.

