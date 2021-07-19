Dan Celia: A Look At Housing And Building Trends

Dan Celia
Dan Celia: A Look At Housing And Building Trends
PHILADELPHIA – Nationally syndicated host and biblical investing authority Dan Celia took a look into this week’s housing and building trends compared to previous statistics.

Looking At Housing And Building Trends

“Well, we’ve got a fair amount of economic data coming out this week that is important to note,” said Celia. “We have the NAHB (National Association of Home Builders) Housing Market Index coming out. It’s sitting at 81, which is very low for this time of year. So with the July number coming out, hopefully we will see some pickup there.

“Looking into housing and earnings, we’ve got building permits and housing stats coming out, and we have existing home sales as well,” Celia continued. “So all of those things are going to give us a pretty good indication of where we could be headed in the upcoming month. By the way, these are all June numbers, unfortunately. We would have to think it would pick up a little bit in July and August, but it is a June number. And traditionally, April begins as a very good season for building, and we haven’t seen that this year. It has a lot to do with low supply with high demand and the inability to keep up the supply with demand, or desire to keep the supply up due to the high cost of goods. So that certainly has something to do with all of this.

“We do get some PMI manufacturing numbers coming out on Friday that are expected to go down. We had a good productivity number coming out last week and we had extremely good manufacturing numbers coming out of New York fed and Philadelphia fed. So one would have to believe that just to keep things correlating, we would end up with a very good manufacturing number.”

Dan Celia
https://financialissues.org/
Dan Celia is the CEO and President of Financial Issues Stewardship Ministries. Married to Registered Nurse, Yvonne, in 1980, Dan has two married daughters, is blessed with sons-in law who love the Lord, and has seven grandchildren. Dan has worked for 35 years as an entrepreneur and businessman, starting eight corporations and co-founder of two others. In 1999 Dan sold his Small Trust Company (managing over 900 million dollars) to go into Ministry. Dan has developed and uses a biblically-responsible system of financial management with great success. He started a radio ministry in 1997 as a part time ministry and has seen the Lord expand and bless this ministry to his current full-time ministry. Dan has interviewed newsmakers and pundits like Steve Forbes, Ben Stein, T. Boone Pickens, Tony Perkins, John Alison, Rayola Dougher API, Congressmen, Senators and Presidential candidates. He is proud of his partnership with the American Family Association where he serves as a board member. Dan is now on over 640 stations three hours daily, NRB TV, BizTV, Dove TV and CBN Life Style Network. Financial Issues is heard in every state in America and throughout the internet globally. Financial Issues has supporters from over 17 countries. Dan is a Regular Weekly Contributor to Townhall.com (the number 1 source for conservative news and analyzation). Dan has been a guest on Fox Business, Bloomberg, Salem Radio, Family Net, 700 Club,and many others . He is a conference speaker, author of six books, publishes a weekly newsletter and has been Executive Producer of several video productions and FISM TV is producing original family friendly content and other video projects all keeping with in FISM’s Christian world view.

