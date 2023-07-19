Cyber Experts Reveal The ‘Safe Word’ Strategy To Beat AI Scams

Cyber experts Geonode give practical tips to avoid your voice from being cloned, and enlighten you with some startling facts about the power of AI.

In the world of artificial intelligence (AI), there is a chilling reality that one must confront: the advancement of technology has led to the creation of digital doppelgängers that can mimic voices with terrifying precision.

Known as deep fakes, these AI-generated clones pose a significant threat to our digital security. They can be used in various scams, fooling even close friends and family members into believing they’re interacting with you.

Tips to Avoid Your Voice Being Cloned

1. Limit Publicly Available Recordings

The more recordings of your voice that are available, the easier it is for scammers to create a convincing deep fake. Be mindful of what you’re sharing online, especially on social media. Limit public posts that include your voice, and consider changing privacy settings to restrict who can access your content.

2. Use Voice Modulation Apps

Consider using voice modulation apps when you need to share audio online. These tools distort your voice in a way that maintains your natural inflections while making it harder for AI algorithms to build a precise model of your voice.

3. Secure Personal Data

Always secure your personal data. Don’t share sensitive information like your phone number, address, or bank details publicly or on unsecured platforms. Scammers can use this information in combination with a voice deep fake to lend credibility to their schemes.

4. Two-Factor Authentication

Use two-factor authentication wherever possible. It provides an additional layer of security, making it difficult for scammers to break into your accounts even if they have managed to mimic your voice.

5. Education

Educate close friends and family members about the existence of voice deepfakes and how to recognize potential scams. They should be aware that unusual requests, especially those involving money, should be verified through other communication methods.

6. Safeword strategy

Create a safeword within your circle of friends and family, so if it doubt you can ask for the safe word to avoid AI voice scammers.

The Power of AI: Some Shocking Facts

Now that we’ve talked about how to protect yourself from the dangers of AI, let’s highlight some startling facts that illustrate the extent of AI’s capabilities.

1. Turing Test Surpassed

The Turing Test, developed by British mathematician Alan Turing, is a measure of a machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to or indistinguishable from that of a human. In 2014, a chatbot named Eugene Goostman reportedly passed this test by convincing 33% of human judges that it was a 13-year-old Ukrainian boy.

2. AI-Generated Artwork

In 2018, an AI-generated artwork was auctioned at Christie’s for a shocking $432,500, demonstrating the creative potential of AI. This feat smashed pre-sale estimates and marked a historic moment for AI in the world of art and creativity.

3. Deepfake Capabilities

Deepfakes have become incredibly sophisticated. In 2019, a deepfake video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg circulated on Instagram. It featured Zuckerberg making statements he never actually made, highlighting the frightening capability of AI to fabricate believable content.

4. AI Outperforms Humans

AI has been trained to outperform humans in a variety of tasks. It has won against world champions in games like chess and Go, and has even shown better performance in diagnosing certain medical conditions, illustrating the vast potential of AI in various fields.

Cyber expert, Mark Buinoa from Geonode says:

The power of artificial intelligence is truly awe-inspiring, but with great power comes great responsibility. As the capabilities of AI continue to expand, so does the potential for misuse. As such, it’s crucial to stay informed and take protective measures to safeguard against the potential threats posed by AI, such as voice deepfakes. By doing so, we can enjoy the benefits of AI while minimising its risks.