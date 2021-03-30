COVID Fraudsters Are Now Targeting Investment Platforms

CNBC’s Senior Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers reports on covid fraudsters that are stealing people’s identities to open up investment accounts with apps like Robinhood to hide the source of their funds. A law enforcement official told CNBC that at least four investment platforms are being targeted by criminals. The digital platforms, investigators said, are easy to dump the money into by setting up accounts with stolen identities and more than $100 million in fraudulent funds passed through investment accounts since Congress passed the CARES Act last March, according to authorities.

Thieves have used Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, E-Trade and Fidelity to launder the money, a law enforcement source said.

“The thieves are loving this stuff. This has been the financial crime bonanza act of 2021,” said Charles Intriago, a money laundering expert and former federal prosecutor.

