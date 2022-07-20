Coronavirus stimulus checks from Minnesota: Frontline workers have two more days to apply for $750

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed into law payment for frontline workers who worked during the COVID-19 outbreak emergency. Though the program was approved in April this year, authorities started accepting applications on June 8. However, those who haven’t yet applied for this coronavirus stimulus check from Minnesota for frontline workers need to hurry. The last date to apply for this stimulus money is July 22.

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks From Minnesota

Walz signed the Frontline Worker Pay program in April to “thank those Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency,” read the state’s online payment portal. The plan allocates $500 million to send $750 (with a cap of $1,500 each) coronavirus stimulus checks from Minnesota for frontline workers.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

After Racking Up Losses In 2022 Coatue Management Is Building A “Shopping List” Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More

It is estimated that about 667,000 frontline workers would be eligible for the $750 bonus checks. The frontline workers eligible for the stimulus money include health care workers, corrections officers, grocery store workers, teachers, meatpackers and more. You can view the full list on the state's website.

To be eligible for the coronavirus stimulus checks from Minnesota, eligible frontline workers would have had to of worked 120 hours between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Also, eligible workers must not have drawn unemployment benefits for more than 20 weeks.

For individual filers who didn’t directly work with COVID-19 patients, there is an income cap of $85,000 ($185,000 for married couples). The income cap for individual filers who worked with COVID-19 patients is $175,000 or less a year ($350,000 for married households).

As noted above, the state started accepting applications for the Frontline Worker Payments on June 8. Applications will be accepted through July 22, 2022, at 17:00 CT.

How To Apply

Frontline workers can apply for the coronavirus stimulus checks from Minnesota at