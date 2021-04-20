Many Americans would have already received three stimulus checks by now, one last year ($1,200) and two this year ($600 and $1,400). Now, some Californians may qualify for one more round of stimulus checks (popularly called Golden State stimulus checks) of up to $600 as part of the state’s coronavirus relief package.

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Coronavirus stimulus checks: not all Californians qualify

This one-time stimulus check of up to $600 is part of California's $7.6 billion coronavirus relief package. The stimulus check will be targeted for low-income families in the state, which is among the most expensive states to live in, in the U.S.

Li Lu In New Interview: China Is Full Of Opportunities For “Patient Investors” Who “Know The Value Of Businesses” Recently, Bruce Greenwald carried out a virtual Fireside Chat with Li Lu, the founder and chairman of Himalaya Capital. Greenwald and Lu covered multiple topics during the discussion, addressing everything from the value investor's approach to appraising businesses and what he had learned from his great friend Charlie Munger. The duo also discussed China's economy Read More

Moreover, this relief package would also benefit undocumented immigrants who lost jobs last year, as well as didn’t qualify for the federal stimulus checks.

To qualify for this stimulus check, you must file your 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021. Other eligibility requirements for the checks are: you must have lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year; must be a resident of the state on the date when the payment is issued; must not be claimed as a dependent; and you must be a CalEITC recipient or an ITIN filer making $75,000 or less.

One primary requirement to qualify for CalEITC is that you must have a taxable earned income of less than $30,000.

Except for filing their 2020 tax return, eligible Californians don’t have to do anything to get the stimulus checks. The stimulus payment will be automatically sent as long as the funds are available.

When to expect Golden State stimulus check

The authorities have already started distributing the stimulus checks to those who filed their return by March 1 this year. Such people can expect to get the payment after April 15. The paper checks, however, may take about four to six weeks to arrive.

Those who file their return after March 2 should check this website to know about the wait time. It may, however, take up to 45 days to get the payment as a direct deposit, and up to 60 days for the paper check to arrive. This stimulus check is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Those who have set up their direct deposit in their tax return can expect the stimulus payment in their account. Others will likely get a paper check.

There are about 600,000 Californians who use an ITIN number to file taxes. An ITIN number is generally used for filing taxes by those who don’t have a Social Security number.

It is estimated that about 215,000 ITIN filers in the state would qualify for both the stimulus payment and CalEITC, totaling up to $1,200. As per the California Franchise Tax Board, about 350,000 ITIN filers would be eligible only for a payment of up to $600.

For more information on the stimulus payment call 800-852-5711, or visit the California Franchise Tax Board.