The moratorium on evictions expired Saturday, putting millions of renters at risk. On Tuesday, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reinstated the ban for 60 more days. With the extension on the moratorium, the renters also get more time to apply for the renters’ coronavirus stimulus check.

CDC extends moratorium on evictions

On Tuesday, the CDC reinstated the moratorium after days of protest from renters, as well as pressure from House Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"The imminent fear of eviction and being put out on the street has been lifted for countless families across America," Pelosi said in a statement.

As per the agency, the extension would keep people away from going to shelters and moving in with friends or family, and this in turn, would slow the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

A point to note is that the extension doesn’t cover every renter, but should cover about 90% of the renters in the country. The 60-day extension would last through October 3, 2021.

As per an estimate, about 11 million adults are currently behind on their rental payments. Experts believe that many have already filed the eviction filings after the moratorium expired on Saturday.

Though the ban is expected to face legal challenges, lawmakers believe it should give enough time for states and local governments to distribute the emergency rental relief, which Congress approved earlier. Similarly, renters also would get more time to apply for the rent relief stimulus money.

“The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates,” the CDC said in a press release.

Coronavirus stimulus check for renters

Of the $46 billion approved by Congress in emergency rental relief, only about $3 billion has been disbursed so far. This rent relief could prove very helpful to renters. The relief money could help clear a year’s worth of back rent, as well as pay the advance rent for the upcoming months.

Specifically, eligible recipients will get up to 18 months of assistance to pay for past and future rent. Moreover, the renters can also use the stimulus money to pay other debts and better their financial position.

To be eligible for the rent relief, at least one member from your house must qualify for unemployment benefits, or must be able to prove that the pandemic has led to a drop in income, or that rising expenses made it difficult to pay the rent.

The recipients will also have to prove that they are at risk of homelessness. Also, your income should be less than 80% of your community’s median income in 2020.

Since the rent relief is being distributed at the state and local level, you need to contact the local authorities to get more information on how to apply and the eligibility criteria.