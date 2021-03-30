NCRC Applauds CDC Decision To Extend Eviction Moratorium

NCRC Applauds CDC Decision To Extend Eviction Moratorium
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced yesterday that it is extending its national ban on evictions through June 30. The CDC originally set this ban last spring as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. It was set to expire in just a few days.

Comment On CDC’s Decision To Extend Eviction Moratorium

Jesse Van Tol, CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), made the following statement:

“This was the right move and essential to keep people safe and in their homes. The pandemic isn’t over, the financial crisis it created for millions of families isn’t over, and evictions now would make the situation much worse.

“We’ve known almost from the beginning that staying home is your best personal defense against infection from the virus. And yet, implementing that required a near-complete shutdown of our economic system, putting millions of Americans out of work and unable to pay for their homes.

“While great strides were made during late winter to increase our vaccination program, and reduce the spread of COVID, we are not out of the woods yet. People’s ability to pay for necessities is still limited, and likely will be even after we stop social distancing.

“Keeping the moratorium in place will give renters behind on their rent a much-needed reprieve while they await the rental assistance funds included in the most recent stimulus. Going forward, ensuring that the moratorium is implemented consistently across the country and that rental assistance funds are made available for the duration of the crisis must be a top priority.”

