Coinbase Hits Back Against SEC’s Claim That It Offers Trading Of Some Crypto “Securities”

In the first case of its kind, the Department of Justice charged a former Coinbase product manager and two others with insider trading of cryptocurrencies. In a parallel case, the SEC stated that nine of the 25 tokens the DoJ claimed were traded in that scheme were actually securities and charged the three suspects with securities fraud.

However, Coinbase denied that any of the cryptocurrencies it supports are securities.

Former Coinbase Manager Charged With Insider Trading

In a press release on Thursday, the DoJ announced charges against three people in the first-ever insider trading tipping scheme involving cryptocurrency. The agency unsealed the indictment of former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi, his brother Nikhil Wahi, and Sameer Ramani, a friend.

Alluvial Fund: Searching For Deep Value In Stormy Markets Alluvial Fund declined 9.9% in the second quarter and is down 16.5% year-to-date, outperforming the Russell Microcap Index, which is down 25.1% in 2022. According to a copy of the firm’s first-half letter to investors, which ValueWalk has reviewed, Alluvial Fund has returned 13% annualized since its inception, compared to 4.9% for its benchmark, the Read More

Get The Full Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The DoJ accuses the three suspects of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy in connection with a scheme involving insider trading in crypto assets. According to the indictment, Nikhil Wahi and Ramani used confidential information from Coinbase provided by Ishan Wahi while he worked there.

The DoJ claims that he provided information on which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase. Authorities said on at least 14 occasions starting at least in June 2021 and continuing through April 2022, Ishan Wahi tipped off either his brother Nikhil or his friend, Ramani, about Coinbase's plans to list certain crypto assets on its exchange.

He also allegedly shared the timing of those plans ahead of the company's publ