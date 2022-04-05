These Were The Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In March 2022

March was a comparatively better month for the crypto industry following the Federal Reserve’s announcement to raise interest rates for the first time in three years and President Joe Biden’s executive order on cryptocurrency. Experts believe that Biden’s order to formulate a strategy to regulate cryptocurrency could bring more stability to the crypto market. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022.

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

This Hedge Fund Thinks Nintendo Is The Next Apple Apple's influence over the stock market and tech world appears to be waning, at least in terms of mindshare. While it's true that Apple stock has soared alongside other tech favorites over the last couple of years, tech news sites are no longer overflowing with daily headlines about the iPhone. Apple Stock Is Surging, And Read More

Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In March 2022

We have used the monthly return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022. For our list, we have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market cap of more than $1 billion. Following are the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in March 2022:

Holo (HOT: >66%)

It is an Ethereum token that powers Holo, which is a distributed peer-to-peer hosting platform for Holochain apps (hApps). Users hosting hApps get HOT tokens in return. HOT is presently trading around $0.00676 and has a market cap of more than $1.18 billion. It has an all-time high of $0.03157 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0002189 (March 2020).

Moonbeam (GLMR: >67%)

Started in 2019, Moonbeam makes it easy to use Ethereum developer tools for rebuilding or redeploying Solidity projects in a Substrate-based environment. It offers integration and connectivity between Polkadot Parachains and other chains via bridges. GLMR is presently trading around $5.83 and has a market cap of more than $1.22 billion. It has an all-time high of $437.07 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $1.89 (February 2022).

Ethereum Classic (ETC: >72%)

Launched in July 2016, it is a hard fork of Ethereum (ETH), with the main function being a smart contract network. Ethereum Classic has the ability to host and support DApps (decentralized applications). ETC is presently trading around $46.68 and has a market cap of more than $6.2 billion. It has an all-time high of $176.16 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4524 (July 2016).

Aave (AAVE: >91%)

It was initially launched as ETHLend in November 2017, but was rebranded to Aave in September 2018. Aave is basically a decentralized finance protocol that enables users to lend and borrow crypto. AAVE is presently trading around $240.18 and has a market cap of more than $3.2 billion. It has an all-time high of $666.86 (May 2021).

THORChain (RUNE: >117%)

Launched in January 2021, it is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up full custody of their assets. RUNE is the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is used for the platform’s governance and security. RUNE is presently trading around $10.98 and has a market cap of more than $3.6 billion. It has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

Convex Finance (CVX: >118%)

It is a protocol that simplifies Curve boosting experience so as to maximize yields. Basically, it allows Curve liquidity providers to make trading fees, as well as claim boosted CRV without locking CRV themselves. CVX is presently trading around $37.05 and has a market cap of more than $2.08 billion. It has an all-time high of $62.69 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $1.88 (July 2021).

Waves (WAVES: >149%)

Launched in June 2016, it is a multi-purpose blockchain platform that supports smart contracts and DApps (decentralized applications). Waves’ native token is used for standard payments such as block rewards. WAVES is presently trading around $0.1528 and has a market cap of more than $4.8 billion. It has an all-time high of $62.36 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1227 (August 2016).

Zilliqa (ZIL: >288%)

Launched in March 2018, it aims to offer high throughput and the ability to finish thousands of transactions per second. Zilliqa’s native token ZIL helps to process transactions on the network, as well as execute smart contracts. ZIL is presently trading around $0.1528, and it has an all-time high of $0.2563 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002477 (March 2020).

ApeCoin (APE: >1120%)

Launched in March 2022, it is a governance and utility token to empower and incentivize a decentralized community. Holders of APE get control of the ApeCoin DAO, as well as vote on the use of the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund. APE is presently trading around $12.18, and it has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1.00 (March 2022).

STEPN (GMT: >1,400%)

It is a Web3 lifestyle app where users can lease or sell their NFT Sneakers. STEPN’s governance token GMT allows players to access the features of the apps, such as minting high-quality Sneakers, participating in governance voting and more. GMT is presently trading around $2.36, and it has an all-time high of $3.11 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1003 (March 2022).