Capital Markets Activity From US Banks Plummets In June

The overall total value of capital markets issuance from U.S. banks plummeted in June despite month-over-month increases from subordinated debt offerings along with preferred and common equity.

Capital raised by U.S. banks in June fell to $6.08 billion, a 53.2% decline month over month and 27.9% decline year over year, according to a new data analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drop was driven by a reduction in the value of senior debt issuance, which fell 79.1% month over month and 53.8% year over year to $2.62 billion, and was the lowest total in a calendar month since November 2021.

Get The Full Ray Dalio Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Ray Dalio in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

After Racking Up Losses In 2022 Coatue Management Is Building A “Shopping List” Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management declined 17% on a gross basis for the year to the end of May, outperforming the Nasdaq, which dropped 23%, but underperforming the S&P 500's decline of 14%. According to a copy of the fund's marketing materials that ValueWalk has been able to review, Coatue's flagship fund returned 5% net in Read More

Key highlights from the analysis include: