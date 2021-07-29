BAE – Strong Results Support Dividend Hike

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s underlying sales of £10bn were up 6% at constant exchange rates (CER). That reflected growth across all segments. Underlying operating profits were up 27% at CER to £1bn, with underlying earnings-per-share (EPS) of 21.9p.

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Taking the impact of currency headwinds into account, the group expects full year sales growth between 3% and 5% and profit growth of 6% to 8%. EPS are seen increasing between 3% and 5%, and the group plans to deliver over £1bn in operating free cash flow.

This AI-Powered Emerging Hedge Fund Manager Is Blazing A New Path Investment strategies used by hedge funds have evolved over the years, although the biggest changes have come in the use of computers to develop portfolios. Rosetta Analytics is a woman-founded and woman-led CTA that's pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and deep reinforcement learning to build and manage alternative investment strategies for institutional and private Read More

The interim dividend rose 5.3% to 9.9p. The board also approved a £500m buyback programme, set to begin immediately.

The shares were up 2.1% following the announcement.

BAE Rewards Shareholders With A 5% Dividend Hike

Laura Hoy, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

“BAE is rewarding shareholders for sticking out the uncertainty that came with operating through a pandemic with a 5% dividend hike and £500m buyback programme. The group fared better than most, maintaining its dividend and keeping debt in check, but the crisis dented demand for some of its commercial products which ultimately hit cash flow.

It seems the group is well on the road to recovery, though, with free cash back in the black and impressive profit growth of 27%, excluding the impact of currency headwinds. While BAE is primarily a defence play, the uptick in air travel will help the group build upon its strength—its commercial flight control business continued to suffer under the weight of travel restrictions and will offer a welcome tailwind as it things return to normal

With worries about a recession and cuts to defence spending budgets firmly off the table for now, we’re expecting BAE to continue gaining momentum and delivering shareholder returns in both the medium and long-term."

About Hargreaves Lansdown



Over 1.6 million clients trust us with £132.9 billion (as at 30 April 2021), making us the UK’s largest digital wealth management service. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.