Ads Thank Maine’s Senators for Standing with Tipped Workers

Full-Page Ads in Portland, Bangor Newspapers Thank Maine’s Senators for Standing with Tipped Workers

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Senators Collins, King both opposed legislation that would eliminate the federal tip credit

Blue Chip Stamps: A Turning Point In Warren Buffett’s Career Looking back at Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's careers, it is possible to pinpoint several situations that really helped these investors get to where they are today. Both Buffett and Munger have both stated in the past how important it is to act quickly and with conviction when a great opportunity presents itself. They have Read More

EPI Thanks Senators For Standing With Maine’s Tipped Workers

Washington D.C. (April 7, 2021) — Tomorrow, the Employment Policies Institute (EPI) will run full-page ads in the Bangor Daily News and the Portland Press Herald thanking Senators Susan Collins and Angus King for standing with Maine’s tipped workers and voting against the elimination of the federal tipped minimum wage.

A large body of economic research shows that Senator Bernie Sanders’ attempt to raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and eliminate the tip credit under the Raise the Wage Act would result in fewer job opportunities for tipped employees, diminished tip income, and fewer scheduled hours.

The ad features the following quotes from restaurant industry workers across the state on the importance of preserving the tip credit:

“The tip credit is vital to our ability to maximize our income and provide for our families.” - Joshua, Server in Portland

“Abolishing the tip credit would decimate our industry.” - Amber, Server in Kenduskeag

“The tipped wage system has elevated thousands of women above poverty.” - Sue, Bartender in Kennebunk

“I am so thankful to our Senators for supporting the tip credit.” - Becca, Server in Bar Harbor

“Thanks to the tip credit and tipping system, I made more than minimum wage on a daily basis.” - Kylie, Server in Portland

You can view the full ad here.

EPI also launched OurIndustryOurVoice.com, a website hosting video testimonials from tipped workers across the United States who say the tipping system isn’t broken and doesn’t need fixing.

“Maine’s legislature restored the tip credit in 2017 after servers and bartenders testified removing it would harm their livelihoods,” said Michael Saltsman, Managing Director of the Employment Policies Institute. “Politicians in Washington should take a tip from these workers, and thousands more in New York, Virginia, New Mexico, and beyond--leave the tipped minimum wage alone."

About EPI

Founded in 1991, the Employment Policies Institute is a non-profit research organization dedicated to studying public policy issues surrounding employment growth. In particular, EPI focuses on issues that affect entry-level employment. Learn more at EPIOnline.org.