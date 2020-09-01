U.s. Employers Postpone Return-To-Work Plans

91% of professionals state their company has postponed its return-to-work plans

Major U.S. employers have postponed return-to-work plans because of recent bumps in coronavirus infections. Blind, an anonymous community of verified professionals with 3.6 million users, began running a survey gauging whether tech and finance professionals had any insight as to when return-to-work plans were pushed back to.

Compannies Put Return-To-Work Plans On Hold

Key Learnings (3,000 responses):

Has your company postponed its return-to-work plans? 33% of surveyed professionals state that their company postponed its plans until Q1 2021

14% of surveyed professionals state that their company postponed its plans until Q2 2021

18% of surveyed professionals state that their company postponed its plans until Q3 2021

21% of surveyed professionals state that their company postponed its return-to-work plans with no end date provided Has your company provided you with resources to make your work office more productive? . 66% of surveyed professionals responded “yes” What resources were provided to you? . An employee at Facebook says they were given $2,000

While an employee at Capital One says they were given a chair, monitors, and back up daycare

says they were given a chair, monitors, and An employee at Intel Corporation says they were given $800+ office equipment; subsidized home utilities

says they were given subsidized home utilities And an employee at Google says they were given expense allotment, equipment, and 12 weeks pto

Running an in person office is going to be much more expensive than before due to the pandemic. Employers are also concerned about the legal liability they'll shoulder should someone get sick.

