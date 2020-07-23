Documents Show Extension Of Trans Mountain Pipeline

Controversy over the Trans Mountain Pipeline extension remains as work on the project continues even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monthly updates sent to the Canada Energy Regulator and obtained by ValueWalk show that there is still much more work to do, although the project is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

Updates on Trans Mountain extension work

According to the June update sent to the Canada Energy Regulator, construction crews have started working on all four terminals. They are the Westridge Marine Terminal, Edmonton Terminal, Sumas Terminal and Burnaby Terminal.

Work on the Black Pines Pump Station has begun, but crews haven't started working on the Jasper Pump Station yet. The other pump stations where work has begun are the Gainford Pump Station, Edson Pump Station, Hinton Pump Station and Black Pines Pump Station. Work on the Edmonton Pump Station, Wolf Pump Station, Blue River Pump Station, McMurphy Pump Station, Blackpool Pump Station, Kamloops Pump Station and Kingsvale Pump Station has not yet begun.

Reactivation activities at several points along the Trans Mountain Pipeline extension also haven't begun, including the Hinton to British Columbia border reactivation, the British Columbia border to Hargreaves reactivation and the Darfield to Black Pines reactivation.

Looking ahead in construction

Previous monthly updates sent to the Canada Energy Regulator mapped out the Trans Mountain Pipeline extension project to show when construction on different parts of the project is expected to begin.

According to the May update, work on Spread 1 in Alberta advanced significantly in April. Work on some of the other spreads did occur in April, although much of the work is still slated to begin later. Over the summer months, progress on Spread 1 is expected to continue, while workers are also scheduled to start on some of the other spreads.

In Spread 5A, work on the Black Pines Area is slated to begin in early August, continuing progress on other parts of the spread. Piling for the Edmonton Terminal construction was slated to begin in May and continue throughout the rest of this year into next year.

Early works on pipeline construction in Spread 7 and main scope construction on the Sumas Terminal were also slated to get underway and continue in May and June.

Work on temporary construction yard and camp underway

This month pipeline officials are preparing to clear trees in the Coquihalla Summit Area. The project involves the development of a construction yard and community camp for workers to prepare for work on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project in the Coquihalla-Hope region of British Columbia. Trans Mountain and its contractors are working with the Shxwowhamel First Nation to establish the temporary construction yard and a camp community on part of the Ohamil IR #1 lands.

In May, the Canadian Association of Energy and Pipeline Landowner Associations (CAEPLA) wrote to the Canadian Energy Regulator about the work on the worker camp. The organization wrote on behalf of homeowners who live near the proposed 700-person camp.

Like the entire expansion project for the pipeline, there appears to be some controversy over the development of the worker camp. CAEPLA said in its letter to the regulator that homeowners in the area feel "overwhelmed and boxed in by Trans Mountain Pipelines" due to the pipe yard at one end, the pipeline running through the community, and now a worker camp at the other end of the street.

Plans for the camp have been in the works, but according to the letter, the community organization has been having a difficult time getting information about it, especially because it is allegedly being built on First Nations land.

This article first appeared on ValueWalk Premium.