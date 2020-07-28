Responsible Businesses And Schools Need COVID-19 Liability Shields

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the latest $1 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Know more about Russia than your friends: Get our free ebook on how the Soviet Union became Putin's Russia.

Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The plan will be debated this week and will include a litany of economic assistance to Americans and rules for states opening up their economies in the midst of the pandemic.

Roubaix Capital Profits With These Small-Cap Short Bets Roubaix Capital's small and mid-cap US equity long/short strategy ended the first quarter of 2020 down 0.3% net. According to a copy of the firm's first-quarter investor update, a copy of which ValueWalk has been able to review, Roubaix's small and mid-cap equity strategy outperformed its benchmark, the HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index, by 12.7% Read More

A Liability Shield For Small Businesses And Schools

Part of this proposal is a liability shield for small businesses and schools, to protect them from unreasonable lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Consumer Choice Center Deputy Director Yaël Ossowski responded: “The nature of the virus means it is almost certain that someone, somewhere, will catch the virus. That means huge potential legal ramifications if a person wants to hold an institution or business liable," he wrote in the Detroit Times.

“There is already a demonstrable lawsuit epidemic. These cases are likely to blow up our legal system as we know it, elevating accusations of blame and clogging every level of our courts that will keep judges and lawyers busy for some time.

"That's why responsible businesses and schools that follow federal recommendations on health and safety should not be subject to outrageous lawsuits that bring our society to a halt," said Ossowski. "Only legitimate lawsuits, based on some measure of negligence or recklessness, should be heard in our nation's courts."

"For the average entrepreneur or school administrator, a liability shield would help alleviate some of the worries that are keeping many of these institutions closed or severely restricted," he added.

"Stopping the coming wave of unfounded and frivolous lawsuits will be important if we want to actually identify citizens and consumers who have been harmed by institutions that have not taken the right precautions. That's why a liability shield is necessary for getting our country back on the right track," concluded Ossowski.

Learn more about Consumer Choice Center's #LegalReform campaign here

***CCC Deputy Director Yaël Ossowski is available to speak with accredited media on consumer regulations and consumer choice issues. Please send media inquiries HERE.***

The CCC represents consumers in over 100 countries across the globe. We closely monitor regulatory trends in Ottawa, Washington, Brussels, Geneva and other hotspots of regulation and inform and activate consumers to fight for #ConsumerChoice. Learn more at consumerchoicecenter.org.