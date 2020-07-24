Academic paper claims link between 5G, coronavirus

The conspiracy theory that 5G technology causes the coronavirus is rearing its ugly head again. This time the theory comes in a more official form as an academic paper suggests a link between 5G and the coronavirus.

Here's what the paper claims about 5G and coronavirus

The abstract of the paper in question starts by saying that "5G millimeter waves could be absorbed by dermatologic cells acting like antennas, transferred to other cells and play the main role in producing Coronaviruses in biological cells."

The paper claims that DNA is made from atoms and charged electrons and has a structure similar to an inductor. That structure could then be divided into different types of inductors, which then interact with external electromagnetic waves. They move and produce additional waves within the cells.

The shape of those waves is similar to the shapes of the bases of the DNA source. The waves also produce some holes in liquids in the nucleus. To fill those holes, it produces some additional bases. Those bases could then joint and firm "virus-like structures such as Coronavirus."

To produce such viruses within a cell, the wavelength of the external waves must be shorter than the size of the cell. The paper argues that "5G millimeter waves could be good candidates for applying in constructing virus-like structures such as Coronaviruses (COVID-19) within cells."

Debunking the conspiracy theory

Extreme Tech did an excellent job of debunking the conspiracy theory about 5G and the coronavirus as set forth in the paper. The website noted that if 5G actually did play the main role in producing coronavirus in cells, as the paper claims it does, then the countries that have the most widespread 5G technology would have the most cases of the coronavirus by far. The U.S. is leading in coronavirus cases, but it isn't anywhere close to being the leader in 5G coverage.

Digging deeper into the paper, the researchers claim 5G's frequencies are over 24 GHz ranging up to 72 GHz, which they say is more than the "extremely high frequency's band lower boundary." The phrase "extremely high frequency" is actually the technical term for part of the electromagnetic spectrum rather than a comment on how high the frequency is.

Extreme Tech adds that all of the energy that's known to hurt humans is above the visible light, while everything that isn't harmful is below it, including 5G signals. The website also reports that the paper doesn't even accurately say what bands current 5G deployments use.

In the U.S., 5G is between 27.5 and 28.35 GHz, while in Europe, it uses frequencies between 24.25 and 27.5 GHz. The highest the 5G bands go in the countries listed by Extreme Tech is 29.5 GHz in South Korea and Japan. That means 5G is currently nowhere near the supposed danger of 72 GHz.

The paper also claims that studies have shown that 5G technology affects the skin and eyes and has "adverse systemic effects." It also states that another study found that 5G technologies cause cancer and 720 different diseases. The study supposedly found that 5G "can kill everything that lives except some forms of microorganisms."

The paper also poses the question as being whether millimeter waves in 5G technology could contribute to constructing COVID-19 and other viruses in cells. However, Extreme Tech said the real question should be whether any radio wave or signal has ever been shown to help any kind of virus replicate in the human body, and the answer is no, at least until the coronavirus conspiracy theory involving 5G was hatched and started to spread.