How to make money from home during coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions without jobs or with reduced income. Though Congress came out with the one-time stimulus checks under the CARES Act, many are still finding it hard to meet their basic needs. Thus, they are waiting for the next coronavirus stimulus checks, which may or may not come. Instead of waiting for the next coronavirus stimulus checks, if you feel that your current income is insufficient to fulfill your needs, then there are a few ways that can help you to make some extra money from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ways to make money from home during coronavirus

Over the past three months, more than 45 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the U.S. Though the pace of layoffs has slowed after peaking in April, the numbers are still historically high.

If you are among those who are still unemployed or have seen their income drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, then there are ways that can help you to earn some money from the safety of your home.

One of the first things that you should do is to take a close look at your existing budget. You should take a look at your expenses to determine if you can cut back on any. Experts recommend that giving up on extras like gym memberships and little luxuries could free up enough cash to fill the gap between your revenue and expenses.

Another way that could help you is to register for government benefits. Several benefits have been launched to assist those hit hard by the coronavirus. You should regularly check your state’s website to know of any benefits (if any) that you might be eligible for.

It is important that you consider the above two options first. This is because these options do not require you to take up any extra job. So, it would result in additional income without you doing anything extra.

In case you are unable to receive any income from the above options, or the extra income is short of what you need, then you need to seriously consider picking up a part-time job. Some of the best part-time job options available to you during the coronavirus pandemic are mentioned below. The part-time jobs that we will be suggesting are online jobs, which you can do from your home.

Online jobs – writing, teaching, virtual assistant and more

The first job that you could consider is writing paid blogs and articles. If you are good at writing, then there are several websites that can help you earn some money. A quick Google search will give you a list of such websites. Before you start to write, you should review the site’s criteria, the type of articles and writing style they want. You can also register on freelancing websites, such as Upwork.

Another job that you can try is to be a virtual assistant. Following the coronavirus outbreak, many companies have been working remotely, and this has increased the demand for virtual assistants. So, if you have good communication, digital and organizational skills, you could easily become a virtual assistant. There are websites, such as Virtalent and 24/7 Virtual Assistants that can help you get a VA job. You can also use job websites, such as TotalJobs and Glassdoor, to apply for such jobs.

Another popular option nowadays is online tutoring. With schools and colleges closed, more parents are looking for online tutors for their children. So, if you have academic knowledge and believe you can teach, then it is one of the best options to make extra money. Even if you don’t have academic knowledge, you can teach music, crafts, and other skills.

If you are not comfortable with the above options, you can try making some money by taking online surveys. This is the easiest job; you can do it even while watching your favorite movie. Some websites will offer you vouchers, while some give cash to take surveys. Since these are easy jobs, the payout is usually small.

Renting your car and driveway space

The above options require you to work online, as well as give a few hours daily to make extra income. If you feel you are not fit for any of the above options, or you want to make some more money, there are more options that could be of help.

You can make easy money by renting out your driveway, provided you have some driveway space to rent. The amount of money will depend on the demand of driveway space in your area and your negotiation skills. There are several websites that will assist you in finding people looking for parking spots.

Another option is to rent out your car. You might want to stay indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many others may want to go out. Thus, you can try renting out your car to someone who needs it.

One more easy way to make money is by selling items that you don’t need. You can sell books, CDs, DVDs, games, furniture, used clothes and shoes. Several websites are out there, such as eBay, that you can use to sell items.