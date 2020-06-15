Ads push for Senate to take up HEROES Act bill

The HEROES Act is one bill that has been before the Senate for a while, but it doesn’t look like it will ever come up for a vote. However, one organization has started a lobbying campaign to appeal to the general public and convince them to reach out to their senators over the bill.

Teachers support HEROES Act/ bill in the Senate

The American Federation of Teachers announced an ad campaign to support the HEROES Act bill that's been before the Senate. The organization is launching $1 million in ads designed to spur the general public into action.

The ads call on taxpayers to reach out to their senators and urge them to fund the HEROES Act instead of letting it fail. The ad campaign is called "Essential," and there are 30-second and 15-second versions of the ad running across the country.

The ads feature a high school teacher in Rhode Island and a middle school food service supervisor in Texas. They advise viewers to call their senators and urge them to start debate on the HEROES Act bill, which was passed by the House last month. The bill ensures essential workers receive the assistance they need and calls for funding for public schools and community services.

The ads will appear on Facebook, Fox News, MSNBC and CNN in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Will there be a second IRS stimulus check?

The HEROES Act/ bill that's before the Senate also includes a second round of IRS stimulus checks for the general public. Everyone wants to know whether there will be more checks, and it's simply too early to know for sure.

It seems unlikely that the HEROES Act will come up for a vote in the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the next stimulus bill will be written in the Senate rather than the House. The Trump administration has also been working on another package. Republicans have labeled the HEROES Act a liberal wish list, and they want to focus on getting the economy back up and running again.

One other problem with the HEROES Act is the massive $3 trillion price tag it comes with. Republicans are concerned about all the money that's been spent already, sending the deficit soaring even higher.