Finbox review: Great tool for do-it-yourself investors

There are many tools available to do-it-yourself investors and this Finbox review will help you better understand one of those tools. Finxbox offers a wide array of data to help investors make decisions about which stocks or exchange-traded funds will work best for them.

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links – we earn commissions on sales so we may be biased but we have enjoyed working with Finbox for several years and think they offer a lot of value for subscribers.

Finbox review: watch lists and data

One of the most interesting things about Finbox for this review is the ability to build watch lists to track your investments or stocks you’re thinking about investing in. The platform uses data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, so you know it’s a reliable source. Do-it-yourself investors who spend a lot of time doing their own research into stocks will truly appreciate all the data the platform provides.

Finbox allows you to set your own price target for stocks, making it easy for you to track any progress toward your own target. The platform also offers its own fair-value price and an analyst price target so you can compare your view with those of professionals.

The platform pulls all the data about each of the stocks on your watch list into one place. You can see projections, a variety of multiples and even a risk analysis for each of the stocks. Finbox also shows the dividend and dividend yield, total debt to capital, Ben Graham Formula value and book value to market capitalization.

If you want to compare two stocks in the same sector, you can easily do that by choosing two stocks from your watch list. The comparison brings up graphs showing performance valuation versus valuation benchmarks and price performance history over one-year, three-year and five-year time horizons.

Stock ideas, Screener and charting tool

One other interesting thing I discovered when doing this Finbox review was the “Ideas” section. The platform has the portfolios of many high-profile investors available for perusal. It shows each investor’s top 10 biggest holdings and their performance track record. Finbox also makes each investor’s public filings readily available without having to search the Securities and Exchange Commission’s database for them.

If you use any particular parameters when it comes to choosing investments, Finbox also makes it easy to discover new stocks that fit your criteria. The Screener tool enables you to filter companies by market cap, dividend yield and sector and see all the stocks that fit your selected criteria. You can also choose from a wide variety of other financial metrics for the Screener. It even brings up stock listings on multiple exchanges to make it easy to trade stocks internationally as well as in the U.S.

Some investors like to make their own charts to help track their investments, and Finbox has a great charting tool for that too. All you have to do is choose a company and then select from among the long list of financial metrics they have available. You can create charts looking at a variety of different timeframes as well, including custom timeframes, six months, one year or five years.

