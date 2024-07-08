Ripple (XRP) Rich List – Top Holders in 2024

When you purchase through our sponsored links, we may earn a commission. By using this website you agree to our T&Cs.

A full breakdown of the XRP rich list, with the top 10 addressed and the percentage of the total supply held by each

XRP, the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple network, with a market cap of over $22 billion, is one of the largest cryptocurrencies. This digital currency is often in the news for its market price and utility, and sometimes for its rich list of top XRP holders.

If you are planning to invest in XRP or are a crypto enthusiast, it is important to understand the XRP rich list. This will give you insight into the concentration of XRP’s circulating supply, the largest XRP addresses, the structure of XRP holdings and a snapshot of XRP’s financial landscape.

Who is on the XRP rich list?

As of July 4, XRP’s total circulating supply was more than 55 billion, according to the data from CoinMarketCap. As of the same date, XRPScan’s data suggests there were 5,234,627 active accounts.

Analysis of the XRP rich list reveals a handful of addresses holding vast quantities of the digital currency. Ripple, its founders and cryptocurrency exchanges hold the top spots in the XRP rich list.

Further analysis reveals that the top 10 token holders command 41% of the total token supply, while the top 100 hold over 73% of the supply. The largest XRP addresses – the top 100 – are linked to prominent exchanges, including Ripple, Binance, Uphold, Bitbank and Kraken.

These centralized exchanges and crypto lenders hold XRP coins worth hundreds of millions in several addresses on behalf of their customers. XRP holdings of most exchanges are usually in the form of customers’ deposits kept in reserves, which could be the reason why Binance controls the most XRP coins.

Ripple and its founders also own a significant amount of XRP, and it is largely believed that the top few addresses belong to the founders and executives, including Chris Larsen (co-founder and former CEO) and Brad Garlinghouse (current CEO).

The 10 top XRP holders in 2024

The below table gives a quick view of the top 10 XRP holders in 2024:

Address Owner Amount

% of circulating supply 1 rB3WNZc45gxzW31zxfXdkx8HusAhoqscPn Ripple 5,000,000,000 5.001% 2 r9UUEXn3cx2seufBkDa8F86usfjWM6HiYp Ripple 5,000,000,000 5.001% 3 r9NpyVfLfUG8hatuCCHKzosyDtKnBdsEN3 Ripple 5,000,000,000 5.001% 4 rGKHDyj4L6pc7DzRB6LWCR4YfZfzXj2Bdh Ripple 5,000,000,000 5.001% 5 rHGfmgv54kpc3QCZGRXEQKUhLPndbasbQr Ripple 5,000,000,000 5.001% 6 rMhkqz3DeU7GUUJKGZofusbrTwZe6bDyb1 Ripple 5,000,000,000 5.001% 7 rw2hzLZgiQ9q62KCuaTWuFHWfiX7JWg3wY Ripple 3,000,000,000 3.500% 8 rDqGA2GfveHypDguQ1KXrJzYymFZmKxEsF Ripple 3,000,000,000 3.500% 9 rMQ98K56yXJbDGv49ZSmW51sLn94Xe1mu1 Ripple 1,960,027,080 1.960% 10 rDdXiA3M4mYTQ4cFpWkVXfc2UaAXCFWeCK Ripple 1,800,000,000 1.800%

Who are the Ripple founders?

Ripple’s roots go as far back as 2004, when Ryan Fugger founded RipplePay in Vancouver, Canada, to securely move money around the world. In 2012, Fugger sold the company to Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and David Schwartz, who were working on developing a better Bitcoin alternative.

The trio transformed the company into a digital currency network and renamed it OpenCoin. In August 2012, McCaleb brought Chris Larsen as a co-founder of Ripple. In 2013, McCaleb left the company. OpenCoin was renamed to Ripple Labs in 2013 and to just Ripple in 2015.

It is reported that founders Chris Larsen, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto allocated 20 billion XRP to themselves, and they have sold some of their holdings over the years. McCaleb also reportedly took 9 billion XRP coins, which he has been selling over the years. He recently sold off all his holdings.

A 2020 Forbes report noted that Larsen, who stepped down from the CEO post in November 2016, has 5.19 billion XRP in his personal holdings and a 17% stake in the company. Current Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse owns about 6.3% stake in Ripple.

What is XRP?

XRP is the native token of Ripple, a money transfer network that offers cross-border payment solutions to serve the financial services industry.

XRP, which is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, works as a bridge currency to facilitate the payment between different fiat currencies. Also, XRP holders can directly transact across Ripple’s network using XRP.

Ripple founders came up with XRP as a recourse to the inherent limitations of Bitcoin. Similar to Bitcoin, the intent behind developing XRP was to offer an easier, faster, and more secure way to transact globally. The key difference is that XRP is marketed toward businesses rather than consumers. Still, anyone can use this digital currency.

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, XRP is pre-mined, with a maximum token supply of 100 billion. This crypto operates on its decentralized, open-source blockchain, called the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

It must be noted that XRP transactions don’t require a transaction fee; rather, the network requires the sender to burn a small portion of the XRP. In other words, the network deducts a small amount of XRP as a fee.

XRP market performance in 2024

XRP’s journey so far is similar to that of most other major cryptocurrencies—witnessing steep falls and rises and long periods of steady decline. After launching in 2013 ($0.005), XRP saw little significant price movement until the 2017 bull run.

XRP continued rising even after the bull run, fueled by listings on popular exchanges. Within a short span of time, XRP gained more than 1,800%, i.e., from just $0.2 to $3.84. This dream run, however, was short lived and the token dropped by about 90% in a matter of months.

Since then, XRP’s value has been steadily rising and was above $0.60 at the start of 2024. This steady rise can be attributed to its wins in a multi-year legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

2024, however, hasn’t gone well for XRP with its value currently hovering above $0.40, a drop of more than 30% YTD.

Methodology

We have used information from several reliable online crypto sites and publications to prepare this rich list of XRP holders and top XRX holders.

FAQs

What percentage of XRP is rich list 2024?

The top 10 XRP holders held over 41% of the total token supply, while the top 100 held over 73% (as of July 4, 2024).

Can XRP make me a millionaire?

Theoretically, yes, but given its run so far, it is doubtful that XRP will make anyone a millionaire at least by the end of the decade. Even if XRP’s value hits $10 (currently above $0.40) by 2030, it would turn a $10,000 investment into more than $196,000. It will have to generate a 100-bagger gain to turn a $10,000 investment into over $1 million.

Can XRP reach $20?

A few analysts believe XRP can hit $20 if more institutional investors adopt it, it is widely adopted by the financial services industry, there is regulatory clarity around crypto, and the broader market trends are favorable.

How much XRP is needed to be in the top 10 percent?

About 5% of XRP’s total circulating supply is needed to be in the top 10%.