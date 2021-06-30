MONDAY, JULY 5th, 1:15 PM – 3 PM – Remembering the 2009 Urumchi Massacre

Uyghur Concentration Camp Victims Protest

WASHINGTON: Three Uyghur survivors of the notoriously brutal Xinjiang concentration camps will be marching with activists and are available for on-location interviews

Victims and human rights activists call for decisive global action to end China’s ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan (renamed Xinjiang).

WHAT: Uyghur victims and activists to march in remembrance of the 2009 Massacre

WHEN: Monday, July 5th, 1:15 – 3:00 PM

WHERE: March from the White House (Pennsylvania Ave across from the White House - Lafayette Square) to the U.S. State Department (in front of the Harry S. Truman Building, U.S. State Department, 2201 C Street NW)

WHO: Concentration camp survivors: Mihrigul Tursun (CNN Interview), Tursunay Ziawudun (BBC Interview), and Zumret Dawut (Washington Post interview)

Political refugee and Prime Minster Salih Hudayar (The Economist Interview), and other victims and activists

Background:

Twelve years ago, on July 5, 2009, the Chinese Communist regime perpetrated a massacre in Urumqi, the capital city of East Turkistan.

All began with protests by Uyghurs against the repressive policy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that ended in bloodshed.

Communist China rampaged its military forces, shot Uyghur protesters, and arbitrarily arrested thousands of them. Subsequently, the government used the incident as an excuse to unlawfully abduct Uyghurs for several months after the July 5 massacre. As a result, hundreds of Uyghur men disappeared as wide-scale police sweeps heightened.

The Financial Times estimated that some 4,000 arrests had already taken place by mid-July 2009. Urumchi’s [Urumqi] prisons were so full that the newly arrested people were held in People’s Liberation Army warehouses. (Some accounts say the actual numbers incarcerated are even higher.)

Following the incidents, internet access, mobile phone service, and outbound international calls throughout the region were blocked to prevent the flow of information in and out of the area. Internet access, mobile phone service, and outbound international calls throughout the region were also blocked, and the internet was not restored until May 2010.

Twelve years have passed, and the situation in East Turkistan is worse since Mr. Xi Jinping is in power. Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Tatars, Kyrgyz, Uzbeks, and other ethnic Turkic people face genocide because they belong to one of these ethnic groups.

Today, up to 3 million people are unlawfully detained in ill-famed transformation through education concentration camps in East Turkistan.

Despite an ongoing genocide, blatant human rights abuses, and vicious crimes against humanity, Beijing is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.

