A story as old as time, a local Bitcoin investor, Chad, 25 has lost his crypto wallet in a boating accident right before tax season.

Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.

A Crypto Wallet Tragically Lost To The Sea

“I’m just so distraught man, I was up 5000% on the year on shitcoins and it’s all gone now, I don’t even know why I brought my crypto wallet onto a boat, a freak accident really.”

This is not the first time a crypto wallet was tragically lost to the sea, it seems right before tax season a surge of Bitcoin investors suddenly loses their crypto wallets in a boating accident. We don’t know why this could be, likely a result of of Bitcoin investors who got rich quick not knowing how to operate their freshly bought yachts causing major accidents.

“I’ll bounce back from this, I got a little money saved up still it’s not over til it’s over” Chad added.

This post first appeared on The Stonk Market

