Top 7 Video-to-Sound Converters You Didn’t Know

Yes, converting video to MP3 file format is not dead a practice. People still need to extract songs from music videos, soundtracks out of movies, sound out of DVDs. And more importantly, information out of a recorded meeting or live broadcast available on YouTube, Vimeo, or any streaming platform.

According to notmp3.com, the advantages of video-audio conversion are endless. Converting to MP3 is pretty convenient as it is the most common audio format, offering a significant size reduction allowing for the storage of several files on any device.

Further, instead of draining your device’s battery while watching YouTube videos, MP3 files allow for listening only when it is only what you want to do.

Fortunately, there is a great set of tools at your disposal to carry out the task, as videos can be treated on a string of platforms and applications.

The Top 7 Video-To-Sound Converters

These are some tools you probably have not heard of being capable of simplifying the task of extracting the sound from a video. The resulting content can also be subjected to treatment according to your needs.

Movavi Video Converter

Let’s talk about a powerful software solution that allows you to extract the audio from a video. But that’s not all, however, as we can also perform several other tasks, such as converting multimedia to HD and more than 180 formats, reducing video size while preserving original quality for your home office needs, as well as trimming, rotating, and combining video clips. It is available for download on their website.

VLC

As most people know, VLC is one of the most used multimedia players in the world. However, VLC has a huge amount of additional functions, including one that allows users to extract the audio from the videos uploaded to the program. This is something users can do from the Media/Convert menu, and then through the Add button, they can upload the video and press Convert again. A drop-down list appears so users can choose an audio format to extract the audio.

Free Video to Mp3 Converter

This is probably the most popular on this list, and it stands out for its ease of use and compatibility with the extended MP3 format to achieve the desired file. It allows users to select the conversion quality and is compatible with certain metadata that can later be added to the resulting file. However –as opposed to VLC, for instance- Free Video to MP3 Converter, does not go beyond its basic converting function. Still, it is absolutely free.

Chrome Video to MP3 and MP4 Converter

Yes, you can convert video to audio with a special extension you can add to the popular Google Chrome. The extension adds a button to the navigator’s toolbar, which enables the actual conversion tool. Both video and audio files are supported, and the user can just drop one or multiple media files and wait for the extension to convert audio streams to MP3 format.

Freemake Audio Converter

Freemake is an ad-supported audio conversion application developed by Ellora Assets Corporation. Although it does not support CD burning, it allows users to extract audio or video from any DVD, completely free. It offers support to several video formats and it can generate MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC, AAC, M4A, and OGG audio files. Users can adjust settings to specify codec, channels, bitrate, sample rate, and file size, as well as 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound for home theatres.

123APPS Online Audio Converter

123APPS is an online converter that offers a very attractive and intuitive interface. Users find at the top a button to load the corresponding video file, either from the PC or the cloud. Next, users specify the output format, as well as the quality of the resulting file, which by default is standard quality. Since it works as a website, there is no need to download any application to the device.

Audio Extractor

This is another website-style converter, and in fact, it uses an interface similar to that of 123APPS. But there are some significant differences in how it works. For example, users cannot upload video content from the cloud, and further, the quality of the audio file cannot be modified once it is exported. Still, Audio Extractor offers a great simplicity of use for those who are not that technically savvy and do not want any complications.

Apowersoft

Apowersoft is free of charge and users can make as many transfers as they want. It converts to MP3, as well as being compatible with other formats such as WAV, WMA, FLAC, and OGG. It is especially fast and easy to use if you need to extract audio from MP4 files stored on your PC, and it can be used, either completely from the website, as well as downloaded to any device. The output media formats are compatible with iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, Galaxy S9+, Nexus 6P, LG G7, etc.