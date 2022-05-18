These Are The Best States In America For A Marketing Career

Massachusetts is the best state for a marketing career, offering lots of opportunities in the field as well as high wages

Massachusetts is the best state for a marketing career, new research has revealed.

A study by digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital analyzed data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics for marketing across the US to see which state offered the best marketing careers.

The Best State For A Marketing Career

It found that Massachusetts was the best state for a marketing career. The state offers excellent wages for a marketing manager with $183,200 on average and provides the highest amount of marketing job openings per 100,000 people when accounted for population with 82.76. The percentage of marketing jobs as a part of all employment in Massachusetts was more than double the national average, giving the state a location quotient score of 2.37 and ranking it top out of all 50 states.

New York was the state that came second on the list, with annual average salaries for marketing managers and marketing associates sitting at $212,510 and $66,279 respectively. The state also had a high number of job openings for every 100,000 people with 77.82, showing that many marketing opportunities are available, like in Massachusetts.

In third place was Illinois, which was found to be well rounded in the state, offering lots of opportunities in marketing and high wages and already a large variety of existing employment with a location quotient score of 2.01. The state was found to have good wages for marketing managers with a yearly average of $193,590 as well as an average of $58,939 for marketing associates.

Delaware came in fourth place on the list, with the state having the highest annual average salary for marketing associates with $89,039. It also scored well for marketing manager salaries with $174,430.

The mountain west state of Colorado made its way into the top ten, coming in seventh place. Despite having the lowest average wages out of the top ten for marketing associates with $50,365, the state performed well in its existing marketing industry, receiving a location quotient score of 1.71.

In ninth place was California, which boasted the highest amount of job openings in marketing with 22,701 at the time of the study. When accounted for population, it received a score of 57.39 job openings per 100,000 people. It also had the third-highest average salary for marketing managers in the top ten and the seventh-highest out of all 50 states with $201,650.

On the other end of the spectrum, the study found that the three worst states for marketing were Mississippi, West Virginia, and Oklahoma. Mississippi’s annual average salary for marketing managers of $75,890 was over $125,000 a year less than New York. The bottom states ranked poorly on opportunities, and wages and generally lacked many jobs in the marketing field with only 13 job openings per 100,000 people and a location quotient score of 0.29.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Hennessey Digital said: “It’s clear from these findings that the marketing industry in the US is very diverse, with states across the east and west coast offering premium wages and job opportunities in the field. More and more businesses are beginning to use marketing to its full potential. The data shows there is not only demand for it, but a great supply of potential careers for the next generation of prospects.”

The study was conducted by leading digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital.