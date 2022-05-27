New research can today reveal the U.S. has the most NFT company HQs in the world – with a massive 40% based in the states!
The global study from NFT Club analysed Google searches and NFT companies’ data to discover which countries are most engaged with the world of NFTs.
Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
Only a few weeks after news leaked that Melvin Capital was looking to restructure its funds, the struggling firm has announced that it would be winding down after a string of severe losses. According to the letter seen by the Financial Times and Bloomberg, Gabe Plotkin, the New York-based hedge fund’s founder, told clients that Read More
The Countries Where The Most NFT Company HQs Are Located
|Rank
|Country
|NFT companies in country
|% of NFT companies
|1
|United States
|91
|41.55%
|2
|Singapore
|24
|10.96%
|3
|India
|11
|5.02%
|4
|Canada
|9
|4.11%
|5
|Australia
|7
|3.20%
|5
|Japan
|7
|3.20%
|5
|United Kingdom
|7
|3.20%
The USA is at the forefront of driving development in the emerging NFT sector with 91 NFT company HQs based in the country. This equates to a huge 40% share of all the NFT companies in the world.
The Countries Most Interested In NFTs
|Rank
|Country
|Population
|NFT searches
|NFT searches per 100,000 people
|1
|Taiwan
|23,888,595
|2,300,330
|9,629
|2
|Australia
|26,068,792
|2,137,060
|8,198
|3
|Canada
|38,388,419
|3,119,870
|8,127
|4
|Iceland
|345,393
|27,680
|8,014
|5
|New Zealand
|4,898,203
|374,740
|7,651
Taiwan is the country where people are the most interested in NFTs judging by their search history, with 9,629 NFT-related searches per 100,000 people over the past year. This is followed by Australia and Canada.
The research also revealed:
- The U.S. is also home to the highest-funded NFT company, Forte Labs, worth over $900m. The 2nd highest-funded NFT company, Sorare, is based in France.
- 5/10 of the highest-funded NFT companies are based in the USA, including Forte Labs, OpenSea, FanCraze, Genies and Pixel Vault with accumulative funding of over $1.6billion.
- Despite being home to one of the highest numbers of NFT company HQs in the world, India came out bottom in terms of interest, with just 254 searches per population.
Updated on