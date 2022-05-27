New research can today reveal the U.S. has the most NFT company HQs in the world – with a massive 40% based in the states!

The global study from NFT Club analysed Google searches and NFT companies’ data to discover which countries are most engaged with the world of NFTs.

The Countries Where The Most NFT Company HQs Are Located

Rank Country NFT companies in country % of NFT companies 1 United States 91 41.55% 2 Singapore 24 10.96% 3 India 11 5.02% 4 Canada 9 4.11% 5 Australia 7 3.20% 5 Japan 7 3.20% 5 United Kingdom 7 3.20%

The USA is at the forefront of driving development in the emerging NFT sector with 91 NFT company HQs based in the country. This equates to a huge 40% share of all the NFT companies in the world.

The Countries Most Interested In NFTs



Rank Country Population NFT searches NFT searches per 100,000 people 1 Taiwan 23,888,595 2,300,330 9,629 2 Australia 26,068,792 2,137,060 8,198 3 Canada 38,388,419 3,119,870 8,127 4 Iceland 345,393 27,680 8,014 5 New Zealand 4,898,203 374,740 7,651

Taiwan is the country where people are the most interested in NFTs judging by their search history, with 9,629 NFT-related searches per 100,000 people over the past year. This is followed by Australia and Canada.

The research also revealed:

The U.S. is also home to the highest-funded NFT company, Forte Labs, worth over $900m. The 2nd highest-funded NFT company, Sorare, is based in France.

5/10 of the highest-funded NFT companies are based in the USA, including Forte Labs, OpenSea, FanCraze, Genies and Pixel Vault with accumulative funding of over $1.6billion.

Despite being home to one of the highest numbers of NFT company HQs in the world, India came out bottom in terms of interest, with just 254 searches per population.