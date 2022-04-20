The Ultimate Guide to Setting Up a Digital Presence for a New Business

Starting a new business is hard enough — but doing it in the digital age can be even more daunting. There are so many things to do, and it can be tough to know where to start. But don’t worry, we’re here to help!

In this guide, we will walk you through everything you need to create a unique digital presence for new business.

We'll show you how to work on your website design, develop an online marketing strategy, automate your processes with software, and much more!

Establish Your Digital Brand

Your digital brand is an essential part of your digital presence for new business, and it's crucial to make sure it is well thought out. When establishing your digital brand, it can be helpful to write out brand guidelines to share with your marketing team.

Brand guidelines should contain your brand color palette, logo, font styles, and cohesive, on-brand graphics. These will be the features that give your brand an identity and help you stand out to consumers.

If you are new to branding, you may want to consider using an online logo maker for your logo design, or outsourcing to a professional branding service. They can help ensure that your end product looks modern and professional.

However, if you have it in your budget you can keep it all in-house. You can hire and train a team to establish and manage your digital brand. Put together a group of online creatives to help with blog content and social media.

Online experts can help you develop your brand voice and bring paying customers to your service. When working with an online team, it's important to keep identity security in mind.

Working online exposes your business to cybercriminals who target companies to steal their customer data. Over 85% of companies have suffered a cybercrime attack. You need to protect your company and customers' data from potential breaches.

For example, enable two-factor authentication or set up a new firewall for the office network.

Work on Your Online Marketing Strategy

In order to drive traffic to your website, you'll need a solid online marketing strategy. This includes SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, and paid advertising. Figure out which channels work best for your business and focus on those.

To create fantastic content, you should use resources such as Freepik, which gives you access to graphic design resources that can help you impress potential customers. The website gives you access to hundreds of free vector images and photos to create visually appealing content that helps with engagement and conversions.

Use an online photo editor to make the content your own by including your branding. A strong digital presence means getting your brand in front of potential customers. Editing your online content to show your company's name is a must in a competitive environment.

Automate Your Processes With Software

One of the best ways to improve your digital presence for new business is by automating your processes with software. This will free up your time to work on other aspects of your business.

Social media tools can help you schedule posts in advance instead of working on sites like Facebook and Twitter every day. You can create an entire campaign and designate when posts come out in the future.

Another great way to automate your online marketing is by using email marketing software. This will allow you to create beautiful emails, track who opens them and clicks on links, and even automatically unsubscribe people who don't open them.

Software such as Stack's Spatial Browser allows you to open to monitor your digital presence with ease. Using Stack means you can open all of your apps in split-screen cards which means you don't have to flick between different tabs.

The more organized you can make your backend, the stronger your digital presence for new business will be. For this purpose, setting up an online database for your website is always a good idea to keep all your information in one place. Instead of getting overwhelmed by the different tools available, you can work on your strategy in one place and schedule your marketing ahead of time. This helps your business save on costs and resources.

Start Producing Branded Content

In order to really stand out from the crowd, you need to start producing branded content. This means developing a content strategy that aligns with your brand values and creating exciting and engaging content for your audience.

You can do this by creating blog posts, videos, infographics, and social media posts. Make sure the tone and style of your content are in line with your brand and that you're using the same fonts, colors, and overall design.

When it comes to branded content, quality is key. If you put out low-quality content, you'll only be hurting your business. So make sure you have a team of people who can help create amazing visuals and create valuable content that furthers your thought leadership.

Hire Influencers to Market Your Business

Another great way to market your business online is by hiring influencers. These are people with a large following on social media who can promote your product or service to their audience.

Influencers have their own audience, which you can pay to access by having an online persona demonstrate your product. Some influencers will create custom content that appeals directly to your audience. Alternatively, you can send ready-made adverts for them to share.

A great way to find influencers is by looking at your competitors. Find the biggest accounts promoting similar products and reach out to them with an offer to promote yours as well.

When you work with influencers, make sure you have a clear agreement outlining what they will and won't do. Also, make sure you have a budget in place so you're not taken advantage of.

Your influencer strategy should include a wide range of followings. While it may seem better to only target accounts with millions of followers, this is not always the case. A smaller influencer who has a highly targeted niche can lead to more conversions as they have a more engaged audience.

Build Your Online Network

The best way to strengthen your digital presence for new business is by building your online network. This means connecting with other businesses and professionals online and sharing content with them.

You can do this by joining online communities, following other businesses on social media, and reaching out to them with blog posts and articles. LinkedIn is a great way to connect with like-minded companies and create a beneficial partnership.

When you connect with other businesses, make sure you offer something of value in return. Don't just promote your own content; share content from others as well. This will help you build trust and relationships with other businesses.

One thing you can do is work together on micro virtual events such as webinars. To do this, you will need to use good webinar software which can amplify inclusion and diversity in your marketing.

Co-hosting events can help you connect with another company's audience while providing value to a larger crowd than you could on your own.

To support your online events, you may need to enlist a courier service to ensure the safe delivery of your products or sensitive documents. If you're teaming up with a separate company, sending them your products for a real-life demonstration can help convert new customers.

Conclusion

Having a solid digital presence is essential for any business. By using the tips in this guide, you can work on creating an impressive online presence that will drive conversions and growth.

Make sure to focus on creating high-quality branded content, automating your processes, and building your online network. These are the foundations of a successful digital presence.