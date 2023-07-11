The States Most Excited About Next Generation Technology

Massachusetts has highest rate of searches for new technology like ChatGPT and virtual reality

New Jersey ranks seventh in study of how much each state is Googling terms related to major technological advancements

Mississippi, West Virginia and Louisiana rank as the states with the lowest interest levels in next gen tech

Massachusetts is the state that is most interested in next generation technology, a new study has revealed.

The States Most Interested In Next Generation Technology

The research by digital adoption experts, WalkMe, analyzed searches for more than 40 different terms related to the latest technological advancements, such as “ChatGPT”, “virtual reality” and “artificial intelligence” to discover which state is Googling the terms the most, and revealing the place most excited about next generation technology.

Massachusetts

The study found that Massachusetts records the highest rate of searches for next generation technologies. In total there are an average of 580,855 searches each month in the state, which is home to world renowned institutions such as MIT and Harvard University.

Compared against its population of just under seven million that equates to 8,319 searches per 100,000 people – the highest rate in the country.

Washington

Washington state is home to tech behemoths Amazon and Microsoft, and ranks as the area with the second-highest interest levels in the latest technology. There are 635,322 searches in the state each month, so the average number of monthly searches per 100,000 people comes to 8,160, putting it only just behind first place.

The home of companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence and virtual reality like OpenAI and Apple, California records the third highest number of searches in the US. There are 8,099 searches per 100,000 people in the state, and a massive 3,161,075 overall each month.

New York

New York ranks fourth on the list, with 7,691 searches per month for every 100,000 people, while Utah places fifth as it records 7,331 monthly searches.

Oregon

The top ten states most embracing new technology are rounded out by Oregon (6,984 searches per 100,000 people), New Jersey (6,983 searches), Colorado (6,644), Virginia (6,527) and Connecticut (6,215).

Mississippi

At the other end of the scale, Mississippi has the lowest rate of searches for next generation technology, with a rate of 2,201 searches each month per 100,000 people in the state – nearly four times lower than the rate of searches in Massachusetts at the top of the list.

West Virginia

West Virginia places in 49th on 2,898 searches per 100,000 residents, while Louisiana is 48th on 2,948 searches each month.

Searches For The Term ‘Chat GPT ‘

Out of the 47 search terms that were measured, “Chat GPT” was the most popular in each state, while “chatgpt” was the second most common across all states.

Commenting on the figures, a spokesperson for WalkMe said: “The advancement in AI technologies over the past year has taken the world by storm, with many people predicting that large language models like Chat GPT and image generators like MidJourney will transform our professional and even personal lives. This data demonstrates that some parts of America are considerably more interested in these significant technological advancements than others.

“Business owners should understand the importance of leveraging digital technologies to modify or create new business processes, culture, and customer experiences, because digital transformation will be a profound shift in how an organization operates and delivers value to its customers.”

The study was conducted by WalkMe, which is dedicated to maximizing and accelerating the impact of companies’ digital transformation strategy by driving user adoption of their digital assets.

Top 10 US states ranked by searches for next generation technology