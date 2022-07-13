The Ongoing Efforts To Make Medical Cannabis Accessible – Where Veriheal Comes Into Play

The use of medicinal cannabis is on the rise across the United States. A recent report found that there has been an increase in the acceptance of marijuana for medical purposes, with 60% of the population suggesting the government should legalize the substance. This trend is only expected to continue as more people begin to see the potential benefits of using cannabis for medical purposes.

The global medical cannabis market is also booming. A study by Market Data Forecast found that the medical cannabis market is predicted to grow from $16.47 billion in 2022 to $46.18 billion in 2027, with a CARG of 22.2%. This growth is driven by an increase in patients using medical cannabis. In the United States, medical cannabis enrollment is at an all-time high.

The Need for Accessible Medical Cannabis

Unfortunately, not everyone who could benefit from medical cannabis has easy access. In many states, the laws surrounding medical marijuana are still very restrictive. This can make it difficult for patients to get the medicine they need.

Veriheal's Role in Making Medical Cannabis Accessible

Veriheal is a technology company working to make medical marijuana more accessible. The company provides doctors with the tools and education they need to recommend patients for medical cannabis in their respective states.

The Veriheal technology, composed of a sophisticated EMR, scheduling tool, and many automation protocols helps healthcare workers make informed recommendations to patients looking to use medical marijuana and gain access to their local dispensaries. Veriheal is also working to increase patient education about medical marijuana.

The Growth of Veriheal

Veriheal has seen tremendous growth in recent years. The company has helped many patients nationwide in America and is constantly working to ease the accessibility of medical marijuana. As a result, Veriheal's business has grown by over 5,000% in the past five years having now served millions of customers nationwide and equipped them with the tools that they need to leverage the plant for their own well-being.

The Company's Mission

Veriheal's mission is to increase access to medicinal cannabis for those who need it. In addition, the company strives to provide patients with the education and resources they need to make informed decisions about their health. The healthtech company also works to empower doctors to recommend medical marijuana to their patients.

They believe everyone should have the right to choose their own medicine and is dedicated to helping more patrons get the treatment they need.

The Future of Medical Cannabis

So, what's the future of medicinal cannabis?

The Potential of Medical Cannabis

Medical cannabis has the potential to help patients in a variety of ways. The most well-known use of medicinal cannabis is for the treatment of pain – chronic pain. However, many others, many millions in the US, also use medical cannabis to help alleviate other conditions, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, sleep disorders and seizures.

The Obstacles to Medical Cannabis

Despite the potential benefits of medicinal cannabis, there are still many obstacles to its widespread use. The most significant obstacle is the legal status of cannabis. The federal government's Schedule I classification of cannabis makes it difficult for researchers to study the potential medical benefits of the substance.

In addition, many insurance companies do not cover the cost of medical marijuana. As a result, patients often have to pay out of pocket for their medication.

Other obstacles include:

Lack of access to medicinal cannabis

Lack of education about medical cannabis

Lack of research on medical cannabis

The future of medicinal cannabis is promising. Medical marijuana has vast potential and is an effective treatment for various conditions.

Conclusion

Medical cannabis can be a valuable tool for patients, but only if they have access. Veriheal is dedicated to making medical marijuana more accessible for patients across the United States. The company provides doctors with the tools and education they need to recommend patients for medical cannabis. Veriheal also offers educational resources and support services for patients.

Veriheal is helping to increase access to medicinal cannabis for patients who need it. The company's efforts make it easier for doctors to recommend medical marijuana and for patients to educate themselves about the substance. Companies like this are vital in the ongoing efforts to improve the accessibility of medical cannabis to patients. The company's efforts are making a difference for patients who need medical marijuana.