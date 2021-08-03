Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby, best known for his hits ‘Suge’, ‘Rockstar, and ‘BOP’ has come out as transgender after being cancelled within the past week for an insensitive rant he went on at a concert.

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.

Odey Falls -2.5% In Q2, Bets On Economic Recovery The LF Brook Absolute Return Fund lost -2.52% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a positive performance of 7.59% for its benchmark, the MSCI Daily TR Net World Index. Year-to-date the fund has returned 4.6% compared to 11.9% for its benchmark. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more According to a copy Read More

DaBaby Offends The LGBTQ+ Community

He tried to motivate his concert crowd by stating “If you do not suck a dick in the parking lot, or catch HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud, or any other disease that’ll kill you in 2-3 weeks put your phone light up in the air.” While this was meant to be a funny statement to hype up the crowd, many in the LGBTQ+ community took offense to it, calling it homophobic and ignorant.

As a result of these comments, DaBaby has been getting called out by several celebrities, has lost several brand sponsorships, and collaborations, even losing his spot to perform at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, so to save face DaBaby has come out as transgender.

“Let me apologize to anybody I hurt with my statements, but I must come out and live my truth. I am a transgender, I identify as a woman and have been one my whole life. These statements were simply made because I was insecure about my identity.”

Several celebrities applauded DaBaby for his braveness in coming out, and many brands that cancelled DaBaby’s brand deals have backed down out of fear of being cancelled for being transphobic.

This post first appeared on The Stonk Market

Disclaimer: This is a satirical article.