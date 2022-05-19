Mitchells & Butlers – Sales Bounce Back In Q2 But Outlook On Costs Is Bleak

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s first half revenue of £1.2bn reflects a 1.0% increase in like-for-like (LFL) sales compared to pre-pandemic levels. Sales benefited from the reduced rate of VAT on food and non-alcoholic drinks, which has now ended. An increase of 6.9% in LFL food sales was accompanied by a similar sized fall in drinks.

Underlying operating profit of £120 was up from a loss of £124m last year. Inflationary pressures from wages, food and energy continue to present a “major challenge” to the sector and are expected to impact margins in the short to medium term.

Get The Full Walter Schloss Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Walter Schloss in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Morningstar Investment Conference: Fund Manager Highlights Personalized Medicine, Energy Security Hedge fund managers go about finding investment ideas in a variety of different ways. Some target stocks with low multiples, while others look for growth names, and still others combine growth and value when looking for ideas. Some active fund managers use themes to look for ideas, and Owen Fitzpatrick of Aristotle Atlantic Partners is Read More

The shares fell 1.0% following the announcement.

Mitchells & Butlers' Earnings

Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown

“First half results are very much a tale of two quarters, the year started with yet another setback for the pub sector with Omicron restrictions and fears keeping the pints from flowing. There’s at least some positive news coming over the second quarter with sales returning to growth territory, a trend that’s seen continuing over the last few weeks too despite VAT on food and non-alcoholic drinks returning to its 20% level.

The worrying signs are two-fold, volumes remain 10-15% down with sales being propped up by strong performance from food and customers opting for more premium offerings. With VAT levels back up and a cost-of-living crisis that we arguably haven’t seen the worst of yet, whether it’s sustainable for consumers to keep spending more on eating out remains to be seen. Then there’s the issue of 11.5% higher costs expected this year relative to 2019 levels, with no immediate end in sight the impact on margins is expected to extend into the medium term.”

About Hargreaves Lansdown



Over 1.7 million clients trust us with £132.3 billion (as at 30 April 2022), making us the UK’s number one platform for private investors. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.