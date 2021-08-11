Look Ahead To FTSE 350: Balfour Beatty, Persimmon, Nvidia

Look ahead to FTSE 350 & other companies reporting from 16 to 20 August

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) revenues should start the climb back to pre-pandemic levels

(LON:BBY) revenues should start the climb back to pre-pandemic levels Persimmon (LON:PSN) gives us its take on rising build costs across the sector.

(LON:PSN) gives us its take on rising build costs across the sector. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) looks to navigate the turmoil in the global computer chip market

Balfour Beatty, Half Year Results, Wednesday 18 August

Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

“Balfour Beatty’s expecting profits to climb back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Margins will be the key factor to watch, as investors hope for signs of life after a particularly tough year.

The group operates on relatively thin margins at the best of times—in 2019 underlying margins were 2.2%. The pandemic’s disruption brought that figure below 1% last year. Another key factor to watch will be the group’s buyback plans. At last check the group was planning to buy back a total of £150m worth of shares this year. The cash for these buybacks will undoubtedly come from asset disposals, which were on pause in 2020. We’d like to know if the group’s made any progress on its disposals and whether the buyback scheme is still on track.”

Persimmon, Half Year Results, Wednesday 18 August

Steve Clayton, Manager of HL Select Funds

“There is a lot to play for currently in the housebuilding sector and Persimmon is a bellwether name. They are due to give another update on the health of the UK housing market when they report interim results on Wednesday 18 August. Investors will want reassurance that the group can keep margins buoyant, even as cost pressures mount. Will customer demand still be strong as we get closer to the end of stamp duty exemptions?”

NVIDIA, Half Year Results, Wednesday 18 August

Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

“The global computer chip shortage will likely colour NVIDIA’s results again at the half year stage.

Prices for the group’s high-end gaming and graphics cards are likely to be healthy, and demand is clearly very strong. Meanwhile the ongoing digital revolution should support continued growth in datacentre sales. The main question next week from an operational perspective is how the group is servicing all those extra sales while keeping costs under control. Back in May the group said it had more supply coming online, so delivering that will be a focus this time round. Outside of day-to-day operations NVIDIA is also is the middle of a huge deal – the acquisition of smartphone chip designer ARM from Softbank. The deal is being reviewed by regulatory authorities around the world. While regulators work to their own timetable rather than company reporting schedules, any hints about progress have the potential to move the dial.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week

16-Aug

BHP Group * Full Year Results

17-Aug

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V Half Year Results Plus500 Half Year Results Polypipe Group Half Year Results

18-Aug

Balfour Beatty * Half Year Results Hochschild Mining Half Year Results Network International Holdings Half Year Results Nvidia * Half Year Results Persimmon * Half Year Results

19-Aug

Antofagasta Half Year Results Rank Group Full Year Results Helios Towers Half Year Results

20-Aug

No FTSE 350 reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

About Hargreaves Lansdown



Over 1.64 million clients trust us with £135.5 billion (as at 30 June 2021), making us the UK’s largest digital wealth management service. More than 98% of client activity is done through our digital channels and over 600,000 access our mobile app each month.