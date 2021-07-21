The FF91 will be unveiled in the first half of 2022 but buyers can reserve the upcoming vehicle for CNY 50,000.

Faraday Future To Unveil The Details Of FF91

The futuristic FF91 was first unveiled a couple of years ago – but the brand faced various challenges at the start that caused several setbacks, delaying its launch.

Now finally it seems as if the firm has overcome its issues. According to Businesswire it will hold Investor Day in Los Angeles on September 21 when the company will unveil the details of FF91.

The vehicle is equipped with NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoC and will also have self-driving features and call parking.

Faraday Future also disclosed plans for new models in the future, with the FF 81 and FF 71 expected to start mass production in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Other than that Property Solutions Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PSACU) plans to approve its merger with the automaker during an online shareholders' meeting which will be held on July 20.

After the merger is completed, the shares and warrants of the merged company will be traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols 'FFIE' and 'FFIEW' respectively.

Article by Qasim Khan, Equal Ocean