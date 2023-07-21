Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors

Key Points

Johnson & Johnson stock had a strong quarter, and shares are moving higher.

The company raised guidance for the year and it may be cautious.

The stock confirms support at a long-term uptrend line and is ready to rebound higher.

5 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

After three years of waiting, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares have returned to trend, a monumental event for the market which presents a potential buying opportunity for income investors.

Find A Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Not only is Johnson & Johnson’s business sound but results from competitors like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and trends within the consumer health market suggest strength will continue. Johnson & Johnson price action may experience some volatility soon, but the long-term outlook is bullish.

Johnson & Johnson Grows in Q2

One of the advantages of Johnson & Johnson is less volatile exposure to COVID-19. Where Abbott’s exposure is to diagnostics and testing, which are rapidly declining, Johnson & Johnson is more exposed to the vaccine side, which will remain healthy. The results include top- and bottom-line growth compared to Abbott’s year-over-year (YOY) decline.

Do you know which under-the-radar stocks the top hedge funds and institutional investors are investing in right now? Click here to find out.

Johnson & Johnson reported $25.53 billion in net revenue for a gain of 6.4%, beating the MarketBeat.com consensus by $0.860 billion, or about 350 basis points.

Gains were made in all regions and segments, led by the U.S. and medtech. Sales in the U.S. grew by 10.2% compared to 2.2% for the international market. Medtech grew by 12.9%, driven by the resumption of elective procedures globally. Consumer health grew by 7.7% and pharmaceuticals by 3.8%.

The margin news is also good. The company was able to control costs and leverage sales growth to widen the margin, if only slightly. The company’s net earnings outpaced revenue growth by a few dozen bps, while the GAAP and adjusted EPS did the same to net earnings. Share repurchases aid adjusted EPS, but it is strong regardless. The $2.80 in adjusted EPS is up 8.1% compared to last year, beating the consensus by 18 cents, or 680 basis points and leading to an increase in guidance.

Johnson & Johnson issued favorable guidance. The company raised the mid-points for top- and bottom-line results to a range well above the previous forecast. The company expects adjusted EPS of $10.70 to $10.80 compared to the $10.65 consensus, which is likely cautious. The company shows momentum in its core operations that could build as the year progresses.

Johnson & Johnson Offers Yield and Value

Johnson & Johnson offers yield and value relative to Abbott Laboratories and the broad market. The stock trades at only 15x earnings compared to nearly 17x for the broad market and 25x for ABT stock. Johnson & Johnson also has a more favorable yield at 3% compared to only 1.9% at ABT. Both payouts are equally safe, the companies are Dividend Kings with low payout ratios near 45%, but JNJ’s is the better buy.

The analysts are less enthusiastic about JNJ stock than ABT, but that may change soon. JNJ is pegged at “hold” compared to ABT’s “moderate buy,” but both have a high-single-digit to low-double-digit upside potential. The question for each is if the analysts will be jazzed by the results and begin lifting their targets. If they do, it will signal a bottoming in sentiment that will help support the market at the long-term trend line.

This chart is interesting because of the setup. The market is in a long and sustained uptrend and testing support at the trendline. Support looks solid now; another rally should form if the market follows through on the signal.

In this scenario, the market should move above $165 soon and trend upward to an all-time high and possibly to new highs later this year. If not, JNJ could remain range-bound at current levels until there is more clarity on the economic outlook for 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you’ll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street’s top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on… and Johnson & Johnson wasn’t on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a “Hold” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

The post Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors appeared first on MarketBeat.