Jehoshaphat Research Is Short Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

Jehoshaphat Research is short Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE:HASI) because its good fortune has come to an abrupt end. Look for gains on sale to dry up suddenly in the new rate environment.

Jehoshaphat’s Short Thesis On Hannon Armstrong (HASI) – Executive Summary

In recent weeks, HASI investors have been presented with a short thesis from Muddy Waters that details the company’s aggressive accounting. We’ve been analyzing this company ourselves for months, and we found Muddy Waters’ claims to be valid…so valid, in fact, that we have nothing else to say about them.

