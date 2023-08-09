Introducing TON Space – Self-Custody Wallet in Telegram, Available to Developers Now

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 9th, 2023, Chainwire

Wallet, the TON-based application in Telegram Messenger, announces the launch of TON Space, a new self-custody wallet, that gives users complete control of their digital assets. In tandem with this upcoming product comes the opening of a waitlist for developers to integrate with TON Space in beta.

By joining the waitlist today, developers will be the first to access TON Space for integration into their apps. With TON Space, developers will be able to build apps with the user interface in Telegram and its seamless blockchain integration with the TON Space wallet. This way, the entire user experience, from onboarding to Web3 and then using the application, would exist within the Telegram app. This provides a comprehensive solution to Web3 builders around the world while addressing the main obstacles of crypto adoption: access to audience and frictionless onboarding. Developers should prepare their apps for the TON Space consumer launch, which is expected to go live by the end of Q3 2023. By this time, the Wallet team is planning to support NFT Collectibles and swapping services.

“The developers’ beta is a critical moment in launching the first self-custodial wallet built into a thriving Web2 platform,” says Jordan Dunne, Head of DeFi at Wallet. “The introduction of TON Space will allow blockchain developers to build Web3 services that feel like the intuitive mobile app experiences users have every day. Easy-to-use and all without ever leaving Telegram, with 800 million users every month, this opens up a staggering growth opportunity for builders.”

“The launch of TON Space is a significant milestone that establishes a new infrastructure layer for the TON ecosystem,” says Justin Hyun, Director of Growth at TON Foundation. “The power to build decentralized applications and bots fully integrated inside of Telegram cannot be underestimated. These services, and their users, will now enjoy the infinite possibilities that come with the power to store, manage, and trade assets within Telegram.”

The self-custodial wallet, TON Space, is the most eagerly requested feature by users who wish to have the full capability of the TON blockchain right within Telegram. One of the unique benefits of TON Space is that users will be able to connect their self-custodial wallet to apps built on Telegram, all contained within one ecosystem.

Developers and enthusiasts seeking to integrate Wallet features into their apps are invited to apply for the beta today: wallet.tg/ton.

About Wallet

Wallet is the definitive user-friendly platform for managing digital finances efficiently. An independent team of Web3 developers has harnessed the power of The Open Network (TON) Blockchain’s technology to create Wallet, delivering a streamlined onboarding experience and gateway to Telegram Messenger app – used by 800 million people globally, every month. 2.5M+ Wallet users can effortlessly store, send, and receive digital currencies, all on a single autonomous platform within the familiar interface of Telegram Messenger. Managing crypto assets is now as simple as sending a text message.

At Wallet, we’re committed to providing our customers with more flexible and inclusive access to digital assets management. Whether you’re a crypto novice or seeking to simplify your crypto experience, Wallet is crafted with your needs in mind.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network is the blockchain system built for opportunity; originally developed by the messaging platform, Telegram Messenger. Designed to power millions of transactions per second near-instantly, TON is built enterprise-ready for the onboarding of billions of users with low fees and easy-to-use apps natively built in Telegram. Today, the TON blockchain’s architecture is supported by the TON Foundation to operate various programs including peer-to-peer, distributed storage, service hosting technologies, and more. To learn more, visit: ton.org.

Contact

Ryan Dennis

TON Foundation

[email protected]

+1 (914) 309-5774

