Identifying The Right Marketing Channel For Your Campaign

Your marketing campaign should have a clear idea of what channels it will establish.

Marketing channels are the medium through which you reach your audience. They help to drive traffic to your website and define the content to increase sales and exposure.

The choice of channel affects not just your message, but also the livelihood of the brand. If you think about it, every marketing campaign has one goal: to target customers to get more interested customers.

Trading Strategies Help This Morgan Stanley Fund Outperform [Exclusive] The Riverview Omni Fund, Morgan Stanley’s multi-manager platform hedge fund’s Series B units (founders class), returned 5.4% in the second quarter, according to a copy of the fund’s second quarter investor update, a copy of which ValueWalk has been able to review. According to the update, the $530 million fund was able to outperform the Read More

Get Our Activist Investing Case Study! Get the entire 10-part series on our in-depth study on activist investing in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or print it out to read anywhere! Sign up below!

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

[Source]

But if you use the wrong channel(s), your marketing campaign may turn out to be ineffective and disappointing.

However, there is no clear way of defining what 'right' is for any marketer. You need to identify the most appropriate marketing channel as per your business goals and objectives.

How To Pick The Right Strategy For Your Product?

There are plenty of ways to market your product. How do you go about picking the right strategy for your product?

It's a question that many entrepreneurs ask themselves. Some products are easy to sell and others require more thought and strategy. Some products need to be marketed on a global scale, while others only need to be advertised in a local area.

For example, if you're selling an app, it would make sense to focus all efforts on advertising the app in the app store, even if you are one of the top growing tech companies. On the other hand, if you're selling a book, it would make perfect sense for you to advertise it on Amazon or Apple Books.

The way you plan on marketing your product will depend on which strategy works best for your business. For example, if you're looking to sell directly through your website or social media platforms, then an email list is an ideal way to reach out to potential customers and give them a chance to buy your product.

If you're trying to get people into stores or trade shows, then direct-mail campaigns are an excellent way to reach out to potential customers and get them excited about buying your stuff.

Or if you want something in between those two strategies, then there are plenty of other options: print materials, radio ads, TV commercials, and more.

Cost is another consideration. The cost of email marketing or any other strategy you pick must be a consideration. Email marketing can be expensive if you are targeting your message to a qualified target audience. At the same time, other campaigns like TV or print ads have very high upfront costs that make them prohibitive for upstart businesses.

Know Your Objective And Customers

The way you market your product is going to depend on what your objective is. If you're trying to build brand awareness, then you might want to start by sharing news about the product on social media or in blog posts. If you're trying to reach new customers, your marketing collateral should include copies for your email marketing or social media advertising campaigns.

You must know what kind of lead or customer acquisition method will work best before investing any time or money into it. The goal here isn't just getting someone interested in your product — but also getting them engaged so that they'll become a customer!

Let's say you want to start a podcast.

First, you need to identify your objective — brand awareness or conversion. If your goal is brand awareness, then your product is probably an audio recording. If it's conversion (people becoming customers), then it might be an e-book or online course.

Next, you need to know who your target audience is: Gender, age range, income level, education level, geographic location, and more.

[Source]

This will help determine which marketing channels are best for reaching them. If you're targeting 25-34-year-old males in the San Francisco Bay Area with an annual income of $70k+, then email marketing and podcasting may not be the best strategy for you!

Plus, what kind of leads are you after — top of the funnel (people who haven't yet shown interest in your product) or bottom of the funnel (people who are ready to convert or buy your product)?

These can vary depending on the type of campaign and the niche you're targeting. For example, if you're selling weight loss supplements that target women between 25-35 years old who have children under six years old, then email marketing may be more effective than social media ads.

Stand Out From The Crowd

The key to marketing is to find a way to stand out from the crowd and make your brand memorable. With so many companies competing for consumers' attention, you need to be creative in the way you market your products and services.

Here are some ideas:

Use a unique branding technique

This can be anything from using your own logo to using a custom font or color scheme. The key is that it must be unique so that people remember you when they see you again — think as simple and memorable as Apple and Nike or something striking and soothing like Starbucks.

Offer something different

You could offer something that most businesses shy away from — free shipping or free samples, or maybe just some free advice on how they can improve their website or products.

Branded content

It can be anything from a press release or a blog post that's written in-house by an employee or even a short social media video highlighting your products or services. It is usually targeted toward specific audiences and is usually shared across social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Brands often use this type of content to build brand awareness before launching a marketing campaign later on down the line.

Guerilla Marketing

It is an approach that involves small creative tests with limited resources and no budget. It's about taking things that people have been trying for years to achieve and doing them in a new, unexpected way.

For example, when McDonald's introduced the McRib sandwich in 1981, it was a huge success! The reason for its success was that it had never been done before but also because it was something different, which meant people had never seen it before.

Guerilla Marketing works because it attracts attention. The more attention you get, the more likely it is that people will buy your product. It focuses on the power of word-of-mouth marketing and social media as a means to spread your brand message.

The key to Guerilla Marketing is picking something nobody else has done before.

For example, many businesses will use guerilla marketing tactics to promote their business at trade shows and events. They might create a booth design that makes them stand out from the crowd, or they may even give away free samples of their product to attract attention.

Another example could be using QR codes as part of your branding strategy. These codes are designed to be scanned with certain mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets and allow users to access additional information about your business or website. When promoting your brand or an event, these codes can help you create awareness and build interest in what you offer.

Weigh Various Options

A marketing channel is what we use to reach our customers, and it can be any medium, such as email, SMS, web-based ads, or social media. The choices are endless when it comes to marketing channels and they can vary depending on your product/service and desired audience.

For example:

if your product is a B2B service like a software solution, then you may want to use email marketing with your existing customers. Or maybe you want to push sales by running ads on Facebook that offer discounts for new customers only.

If you want to target male customers aged between 35-45, then it might be better to use Facebook ads than email marketing.

Multiple factors go into choosing the right marketing channel for your campaign:

Are there any regulations like local compliance to GDPR, that you must respect when it comes to SMS marketing or voicemails?

How does your product fit into the market? Are there any regulations that need to be followed? What demographic do you want to target? What are the cost-per-acquisition (CPA) rates for each channel? Do these costs make up for the benefits of using each channel?

Is there enough data about who you're trying to reach so that you can determine what times of day or week are best for reaching them via different channels? Do people prefer certain forms of communication over others — like TikTok for Gen Z and Pinterest (or Insta) for people over 30?

[Source]

Track All The Way

Tracking is how you pick the right strategy for your product. Measure success rates and tweaks or changes. Have KPIs and measure engagement, customer retention, etc., to make an informed decision.

Tracking is how you know what works and what doesn't. With tracking, you can see exactly where your traffic is coming from, if their buying habits have changed since the last time they visited your website or if they are new customers who have never bought anything before. This way you can tweak your campaigns accordingly to work better in the future.

We hope that we've been able to help you gain a better understanding of what your options are and which channel might be best for your company. You should now be able to move forward with confidence, knowing that you have chosen the most appropriate channel for marketing your product.