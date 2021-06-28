House Prices Between US And UK Namesakes Differs Drastically

Research from national estate agent, Keller Williams UK, has revealed how vastly house prices differ between US and UK towns and cities that share the same name.

The House Prices Between US And UK

There are a large number of town and city names that originated in the UK and went on to be reused in the renaming of some of the US locations colonised by early European immigrants. In the modern world, however, these shared names are as far as the similarities go between UK and US twins, and their individual housing markets are a good measure of just how different these places have come to be.

The name ‘London’ is a prime example. In London, England, the average house price is £491,687. In its American namesake of London, Kentucky, the average house price is $121,941 (£88K). This makes London, England 458% more expensive.

Richmond, South West London, and Richmond, Virginia, named as such because the bend of its river reminded early colonists of the Thames bending through its namesake, also have very different housing markets. The average house price in London’s Richmond is £696,476, while in Virginia, it’s £275,548 (£199K), a difference of 250%.

Birmingham, England, has an average house price of £207, 523, while Birmingham, Alabama, named to emphasise the fact that the region was designed to be a centre of industry, has an average price of just $84,237 (£61K), making the English version 241% more expensive.

In the historic Kent town of Rochester, the average house price is £260,518. In Rochester, New York State, which sits on the edge of the great Lake Ontario, the average house costs $145,505 (£105K), a difference of 148%.

But not all of the US namesakes have lower average house prices than the English originals, with Newcastle being a prime example.

Newcastle-upon-Tyne, in England’s North East, has an average house price of £177,821, while Newcastle in Washington State, which was given the name in 1870 due to the two regions’ shared history of coal mining, has an extraordinary average price of $967,471 (£699K), making it 75% more expensive than it’s UK counterpart.

In Boston, Lincolnshire, the average house price is £167,795. It’s also where some of the earliest European colonists set off from when first travelling to America, thus inspiring the naming of Boston, Massachusetts where today’s average house price is $677,304 (£490K), making it 66% more expensive than its UK counterpart.

Plymouth in Devon has an average house price of £188,957, while in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the average is $469,319 (£339K), a difference of 44%.

And in the historic English city of York, the average house price is £286,987, while in New York City, named in honour of the Duke of York, it’s $654,526 (£473K), making it 39% more expensive than the English original.

The Similarities Between The Towns Are Few And Far Between

CEO of Keller Williams UK, Ben Taylor, commented:

“The long, complex, and often controversial relationship between America and early European colonists has fuelled much of the nation’s history. When the English immigrants arrived and decided to rename the regions they settled in, it was an attempt to honour and recreate a version of English life they felt was being destroyed back at home.

“But, after hundreds of years of modern American history, today’s similarities between American towns and their UK counterparts are few and far between. This is highlighted by the vast differences in house prices.

“London, Kentucky, was named after England’s crowded capital city but has evolved to become an intimate city of about 8,000 people, while Boston, Massachusetts, was named after a small port town yet has evolved to become one of the most recognised and most influential cities in the world.

“Due to the pandemic, both US and UK housing markets are busier than they’ve ever been and prices are going through the roof. But York and New York couldn’t be more different cities, and that shows just how the two countries have evolved over the years.”

Table show the difference in the current average house price across both US and UK towns with the same name

Twin town name US Location Current average house price ($) Current average house price (£) UK Location Current average house price (£) Difference London Kentucky $121,941 £88,139 England £491,687 458% Richmond Virginia $275,548 £199,166 London £696,476 250% Birmingham Alabama $84,237 £60,887 West Midlands £207,523 241% Rochester New York State $145,505 £105,171 Kent £260,518 148% Cleveland Ohio $86,651 £62,631 North Yorkshire £138,156 121% Oxford Maine $312,617 £225,960 Oxfordshire £439,740 95% Exeter California $287,574 £207,858 Devon £280,348 35% Lancaster Pennsylvania $206,064 £148,943 Lancashire £175,350 18% Lincoln Nebraska $229,933 £166,196 Lincolnshire £167,478 1% Manchester New Hampshire $310,457 £224,398 Greater Manchester £203,169 -9% Cambridge Massachusetts $913,662 £660,395 Cambridgeshire £498,370 -25% (New) York New York State $654,526 £473,091 North Yorkshire £286,987 -39% Plymouth Massachusetts $469,319 £339,224 Devon £188,957 -44% Boston Massachusetts $677,304 £489,555 Lincolnshire £167,795 -66% Newcastle Washington State $967,471 £699,288 Tyne and Wear £177,821 -75% Geomean $290,111 $209,692 Geomean £258,267 23%

