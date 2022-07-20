Hotter UK Inflation Lifts Rate Rise Expectations, Wall Street Gains And Ether Soars

- UK Inflation lifts to the scorching rate of 9.4%, highest since February 1982.
- Expectations rise that the Bank of England will hike rates more steeply.
- Wall Street gains after fears of damaging US recession recede amid positive earnings reports.
- European indices set to open higher as energy crunch worries ease off.
- Ether soars amid expectation its new proof of stake system will be less energy intensive.
UK’s Scorching Inflation
With inflation running at 9.4% there is no escaping the heat in the economy and it’s going to make policymakers at the Bank of England sweat. They face the supremely tricky task of rapidly cooling down prices, without pushing growth into the deep freeze. The economy sorely needs to be doused by a bucket of ultra cold water, but the labour market is still red hot and promises of tax cuts by Prime Ministerial contenders risk seeing prices staying elevated as demand for goods and services is kept higher.
