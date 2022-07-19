High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom

Diversified Hasbro Widens Margins And Guides Favorably

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is not immune to the issues plaguing the market today but it is outperforming what we’ve seen so far this earnings cycle and in more ways than one. The key takeaways from the report are that revenue is growing, the company has pricing power, and margins are widening. In this context, the stock should be a top choice for investors but there is more to this story than margin. Hasbro is a high-quality dividend payer as well and one that yields nearly 3.5% compared to the roughly 1.6% paid by the average S&P 500 company. If you’re looking for a place to park some money for the 2nd half there aren’t many better choices than this.

