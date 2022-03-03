From Apple To Tesla, This Is How Much Profit The World’s Biggest Brands Make Per Employee

New research from Tipalti reveals the latest companies and industries that generate the most profit per employee. We looked at the companies on the Fortune 500 list alongside revenue to calculate how much profit is made per employee in these companies and sectors.
Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more
One piece of age-old investing advice tells investors that it's impossible to time the market. A simple internet search reveals numerous results explaining why investors should never time the market and how impossible it is to do so. Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more However, one fund manager claims to have the key Read More
The analysis revealed that Air Lease is the company with the most profit per employee, with more than $4.3 million of profit per employee.
The financial industry is the sector with the highest average profit per employee, with an average profit of $78,073 per employee at companies in this sector.
Companies With Most Profit Per Employee
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Profit
|No. of employees
|Profit per employee
|1
|Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
|Business services
|$516.3m
|120
|$4,302,500
|2
|Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA)
|Financials
|$11.8bn
|7,700
|$1,533,117
|3
|KKR (NYSE:KKR)
|Financials
|$2.0bn
|1,583
|$1,265,003
|4
|NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)
|Technology
|$3.9bn
|3,600
|$1,079,722
|5
|Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)
|Financials
|$7.3bn
|6,922
|$1,058,365
|6
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)
|Health care
|$2.7bn
|3,400
|$797,529
|7
|Altria Group (NYSE:MO)
|Food, beverages & tobacco
|$4.5bn
|7,100
|$629,155
|8
|Visa (NYSE: V)
|Business services
|$10.9bn
|20,500
|$530,049
|9
|Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD)
|Energy
|$3.8bn
|7,130
|$529,537
|10
|Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)
|Energy
|$527m
|1,045
|$504,306
- The research revealed that business services company Air Lease is the company with the highest profit per employee, with an overall profit of $516.3m and 120 employees - meaning that there is $4,302,500 of profit per employee at the company.
- Apple is the company with the highest profit overall, at $57.4bn. However the tech giant only ranks 20th for most profit per employee due to them having 147,000 employees. This equates to $390,551 of profit per employee.
Sectors With Most Profit Per Employee
|Rank
|Sector
|Average profit
|Average no. of employees
|Average profit per employee
|1
|Financials
|$2.6bn
|33,182
|$78,073
|2
|Technology
|$2.9bn
|36,898
|$77,961
|3
|Food, beverages & tobacco
|$1.4bn
|30,731
|$44,422
|4
|Household products
|$927m
|23,793
|$38,962
|5
|Telecommunications
|$3.0bn
|79,318
|$38,063
|6
|Health care
|$1.5bn
|40,363
|$35,994
|7
|Business services
|$761.2m
|26,560
|$28,659
|8
|Engineering & construction
|$372.5m
|13,649
|$27,288
|9
|Chemicals
|$466.2m
|17,110
|$27,247
|10
|Industrials
|$750.5m
|28,298
|$26,520
- Based on the average profit and average number of employees for companies in the financial sector, this industry tops the list for the highest profit per employee, with an average of $78,073.
- Unsurprisingly technology also follows closely behind and ranks very highly, with an average profit per employee of $77,961.
You can view the full analysis by clicking here.
Updated on