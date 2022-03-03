From Apple To Tesla, This Is How Much Profit The World’s Biggest Brands Make Per Employee

New research from Tipalti reveals the latest companies and industries that generate the most profit per employee. We looked at the companies on the Fortune 500 list alongside revenue to calculate how much profit is made per employee in these companies and sectors.

The analysis revealed that Air Lease is the company with the most profit per employee, with more than $4.3 million of profit per employee.

The financial industry is the sector with the highest average profit per employee, with an average profit of $78,073 per employee at companies in this sector.

Companies With Most Profit Per Employee

Rank Company Sector Profit No. of employees Profit per employee 1 Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Business services $516.3m 120 $4,302,500 2 Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Financials $11.8bn 7,700 $1,533,117 3 KKR (NYSE:KKR) Financials $2.0bn 1,583 $1,265,003 4 NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Technology $3.9bn 3,600 $1,079,722 5 Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Financials $7.3bn 6,922 $1,058,365 6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Health care $2.7bn 3,400 $797,529 7 Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Food, beverages & tobacco $4.5bn 7,100 $629,155 8 Visa (NYSE: V) Business services $10.9bn 20,500 $530,049 9 Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) Energy $3.8bn 7,130 $529,537 10 Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Energy $527m 1,045 $504,306

The research revealed that business services company Air Lease is the company with the highest profit per employee, with an overall profit of $516.3m and 120 employees - meaning that there is $4,302,500 of profit per employee at the company.

Apple is the company with the highest profit overall, at $57.4bn. However the tech giant only ranks 20th for most profit per employee due to them having 147,000 employees. This equates to $390,551 of profit per employee.

Sectors With Most Profit Per Employee

Rank Sector Average profit Average no. of employees Average profit per employee 1 Financials $2.6bn 33,182 $78,073 2 Technology $2.9bn 36,898 $77,961 3 Food, beverages & tobacco $1.4bn 30,731 $44,422 4 Household products $927m 23,793 $38,962 5 Telecommunications $3.0bn 79,318 $38,063 6 Health care $1.5bn 40,363 $35,994 7 Business services $761.2m 26,560 $28,659 8 Engineering & construction $372.5m 13,649 $27,288 9 Chemicals $466.2m 17,110 $27,247 10 Industrials $750.5m 28,298 $26,520

Based on the average profit and average number of employees for companies in the financial sector, this industry tops the list for the highest profit per employee, with an average of $78,073.

Unsurprisingly technology also follows closely behind and ranks very highly, with an average profit per employee of $77,961.

