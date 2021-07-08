Eurizon June 2021 Investment View: Deflationary Inflation

Eurizon Asset Management investment view for the month ended June 2021, discussing deflationary inflation.

Get The Full Warren Buffett Series in PDF Get the entire 10-part series on Warren Buffett in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Scenario

The most important recent development has been the change in the tones used by the Federal Reserve, that now expects to hike rates in 2023 and no longer in 2024. The change had already been priced in By Fed Funds futures, and therefore generated limited volatility on the markets.

Warren Buffett, Diversified Retailing And Capital Allocation In 1966, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and their partner, Sandy Gottesman, formed a holding company, Diversified Retailing Company, Inc., to "acquire diversified businesses, especially in the retail field." According to Alice Schroeder in The Snowball, soon after the deal was agreed, Buffett, who owned 80% of the company, went over to his bank to try Read More

In the run-up to the stimulus removal measures (the tapering of QE will presumably start early in 2022, interest rate hikes in 2023) it will be important to verify that the Fed’s outlook and market expectations remain aligned, as they are at present. A divergence between what the market considers likely (i. e. tolerable for the economy) and the Central Bank’s intentions, could in fact translate into an unwelcome increase of volatility.

Eurozone still accelerating, with inflation in the area rising less than in the US. This will allow the ECB to maintain an ultraaccommodative stance for the time being.

In China, the slow removal of stimulus continues, on the credit market in particular, with the aim of preventing an overheating of the economy. The process is very gradual and does not seem to be generating concerns.

Macro Economy

US economy recovering, with a (temporary) surge of inflation data. The Fed has opened the discussion on tapering. China on a controlled slowdown path.

Eurozone accelerating thanks to re-openings. ECB confirmed accommodative.

Asset Allocation

Low-directional-exposure approach confirmed, in consideration of a near-term scenario that has largely been priced in already.

Pro-cyclical exposure confirmed to the Eurozone (underweighting of the Bund, relative overweighting of stocks), where we see a margin for positive macro surprises.

Fixed Income

US and German long-term rates at risk of increasing as the post-pandemic economic recovery picks up.

Spread bonds hold appeal compared to core government bonds, but yields-to-maturity are historically low.

Equity

The stock markets seem to hold appeal in a medium-term perspective, but the sharp upswing of the past few months is already largely pricing in the improvement of the macro scenario.

The Eurozone stock markets may keep recovering in relative terms, after lagging behind significantly last year.

Currencies

Dollar recovering as the Fed turns less accommodative, but still in the 2021 range (1.17-1.24 against the euro). Positive view confirmed on the emerging countries.

Investment View

The baseline scenario points to an ongoing recovery of the global cycle, with mounting focus on the future tapering of monetary stimulus by the Central Banks. Low-directional exposure approach confirmed, with Neutral positioning on the main risk assets, underweighting of US and German duration, and overweighting of Eurozone stocks.

Asset Classes Compared

Long-term US rates down by around 20bps (to 1.5%) in the month, as opposed to a rise of 2-year rates by 10bps (to 0.25%), in reflection of the change in the tones used by the Fed. Long-term German rates also on the decline, albeit less so than US rates, and short-term rates unchanged. Italian spreads narrowing after widening in May. Dollar on the rise, to 1.19 against the euro.

Theme Of The Month - Deflationary Inflation

How is it possible that the surge of inflation in the US in April and May failed to trigger an increase of long-term government bond rates, and was in fact followed by a decline?

Inflation is to all effects a tax applied to consumers. It is sustainable only if consumer income rises in line with, or more than, prices. Otherwise, it is simply a tax that depresses purchasing power. This is what is happening in the United States.

The surge of consumer prices in April and May was not balanced by a corresponding rise of wages, the change of which has been markedly negative in real terms. In this sense, inflation becomes deflationary, as it reduces purchasing power and creates the conditions for a reduction of consumption, and therefore a slowdown of the economy.

By no chance, the Federal Reserve has focused on the peculiar reasons that have driven prices up, all tied to post-vaccination re-openings, and has made it clear that this type of inflation should not be countered using higher rates, the deflationary effect of which would be amplified.

However, the Fed has also focused on the temporary nature of the inflation surge, the impact of which on the income of workers (consumers) will be offset in step with the overcoming of supply-side bottlenecks generated by the re-openings, and in step with the recovery of the jobs lose during the recession.