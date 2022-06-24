Dobbs Ruling Is ‘Answer To Prayer’ And A ‘Corrective To Legal Tyranny’ – Timothy Plan

ORLANDO, Fla.— Timothy Plan celebrates the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade after the ruling of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court case. The ruling is centered around a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and has now put the power of abortion rights at the state level rather than the federal level.

The Supreme Court’s Ruling In Dobbs v. Jackson

“Since 1973, and after more than 63 million abortions of unborn children, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has come as an answer to prayer,” said Art Ally, founder and president of the Timothy Plan family of Biblically Responsible Investing mutual funds and ETFs. “It’s also a long overdue corrective to legal tyranny and faulty legal reasoning that plunged our nation into a culture war that has not abated.

“Even the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledged that Roe v. Wade (1973) was an end-run around the Constitution,” Ally continued. “One of the pivotal factors driving the founding of the Timothy Plan in 1994 was our commitment to the pro-life cause. We wanted to offer people a way to invest in companies that don’t profit from or advocate for abortions, and we still do. Abortions create two victims: one person dead and a mother wounded. As Christians, we cannot stand by and see human life treated as a disposable commodity, and women lied to about what is being done to them. Timothy Plan has long supported crisis pregnancy centers and pro-life advocacy.”

Ally commented, “Despite an unprecedented leak of a draft of Justice Alito’s majority opinion, the Court finally has redressed the colossal error in Roe and in a subsequent case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). The justices on the earlier Court had made up the ‘right to abortion’ out of whole cloth. Liberal Justice William O. Douglas declared a ‘right to privacy’ arising from ‘penumbras formed from emanations’ in the Bill of Rights. This was nonsense then and it is nonsense now.

“Thanks be to God that the Court’s conservative majority has finally rectified a nearly 50-year mistake that has cost millions of lives, wounded millions of mothers and rent the cultural fabric of our nation. The battle moves to the states, where we pray that pro-life protections will quickly be enacted in as many jurisdictions as possible,” concluded Ally.

Since 1994, Timothy Plan has existed to help advisors and investors achieve their financial goals through a pro-life, pro-family approach to investing—not only to benefit the investor but the broader culture. Timothy Plan is firmly committed to running a mutual fund company with the integrity, excellence and wisdom that brings honor and glory to our Lord Jesus and is a beacon for Godly stewardship in the financial community.

The first of its kind, Timothy Plan is a family of mutual funds that filters its funds to ensure that no money is invested in companies that support ideals contrary to Christian biblical, moral imperative. In 2019, Timothy Plan celebrated 25 years as founders of helping Christians achieve their financial goals while investing in a biblically and morally responsible manner.

Before investing, carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the investment company. This and other important information can be found in the fund’s prospectus. To obtain a copy, visit timothyplan.com or call 800.846.7526. Read each prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing Involves Risk Including The Potential Loss Of Principal

Because the Timothy Plan Funds do not invest in excluded securities, the Funds may be riskier than other funds that invest in a broader array of securities. There are risks when a fund limits its investments to particular sized companies, and all companies are subject to market risk. The Fund recently experienced significant negative short-term performance due to market volatility associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.